Nurses & Healthcare Workers To See Boosted Salaries As Sector Expands

Healthcare workers have been working tirelessly over the course of 2020, helping our country control the spread of Covid-19. This shows how these frontliners are essential to the safety of our country.

In his Budget 2021 speech in Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has announced that nurses and other healthcare workers will soon have higher salaries.

He thanks them for their dedication in combatting the pandemic.

Healthcare sector to grow while salaries will increase

During his speech, DPM Heng said our healthcare workers have been working hard to provide the best quality care.

Besides their invaluable contribution to the safety of Singapore, the healthcare sector is poised to expand as our population ages.

As such, nurses and other healthcare workers are going to see a boost in their salaries.

DPM Heng said this will apply to those working in public healthcare institutions, publicly funded community hospitals, and long-term care service providers.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong will reveal more details soon.

DPM Heng thanks nurses & healthcare workers

DPM Heng said the healthcare sector provides many good jobs that are meaningful, noble and makes a difference to Singaporeans.

He highlighted their outstanding commitment since the Covid-19 pandemic started and thanked them for their dedication in fighting the virus.

