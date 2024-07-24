S’pore YouTrip users can withdraw funds from app to bank account

YouTrip users in Singapore can transfer money from app to bank account

On Tuesday (23 July), multi-currency digital wallet app YouTrip unveiled a new feature named “Bank Withdrawal” that allows users to transfer funds back to their bank accounts with zero fees.

The new feature will be “gradually rolled out” to users over the coming days.

However, YouTrip stated that only funds topped up into the app after 12am on 22 July can be transferred out using the new feature.

Here are the types of balances eligible for the new withdrawal method:

Funds topped up via PayNow and Linked Bank Account (eGIRO)

Reversals from transactions using PayNow or Linked Bank Account top-ups

Dispute Credit or Dispute Resolution

Merchant refunds

Insurance Cashback

YouTrip Surprise Cashback

YouTrip Perks Cashback

Funds topped up using debit or credit cards cannot be withdrawn.

To withdraw funds from their accounts, users must also ensure that the funds are in Singapore Dollars (SGD).

Each user may submit up to 10 bank withdrawals per month. After the 10th withdrawal, users would have to request for a refund, which comes with a S$10 processing fee.

Steps to withdraw funds from app

Here are the steps users should follow to transfer funds from the YouTrip app back to their bank accounts:

Update YouTrip app & tap on ‘Transfer’ Select “Withdraw to Own Account” Enter desired amount Select the transfer method to receive the funds Slide to transfer after reviewing transfer request

Featured image adapted from YouTrip.