Online Map Tracks Places Visited By Covid-19 Cases For Our Convenience

With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing, as well as updates from the Ministry of Health (MOH), it may be hard to keep track of where these cases have been, so we’ll know if we’ve visited the places too.

Fortunately, this online map created by Weihan Tay will give you a visualised overview of all the locations in Singapore visited by Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Source

Each marker represents a location visited by a Covid-19 case along with details such as time, date, and exact venue.

Online map uses Google markers to pin locations

On 16 May, Mr Tay debuted his online map via Facebook to aid with visualising the list of places visited by Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Source

Perhaps aware that the list is growing rapidly by the day, he turned the solely textual information into a graphic form for easier comprehension. This way, the public won’t have to scrutinise the list too closely, and just observe the map instead.

Besides visualising the situation in the community, the map also provides a clearer perspective for people to understand the virus’ infectious nature.

Each marker includes details of the Covid case

Clicking on a marker will pull up details of the Covid case that visited the location. It includes the venue, time, and date of Covid-19 cases visiting that place.

Source

There is also a function in which you can send the details of the case through either WhatsApp or Telegram. Additionally, you can check if you’ve been possibly exposed to the case by sending the details to your TraceTogether account.

The online map may seem messy with the number of markers, but Mr Tay assures that this is by design. He explains,

I intentionally put it that way and choose not to combine the markers together when [the map] zoomed out so that more people can realise that each marker on average, actually represents a covid [case] visitedthe place.

Online map is not meant to be a scare tactic

Mr Tay stresses that he did not create the online map to induce fear among the general public but to inform the masses of the severity of the situation.

He emphasises that,

[T]his is not with the intention to bash other people’s businesses by discouraging them to avoid those areas but really, to think twice about heading over to those areas. After all, we are all encouraged to stay home for now.

Mr Tay aims to update the website daily and is working on improvements such as additional features and bugs.

Hope Singaporeans will find the map useful

With community cases on the rise each day, Mr Tay surely has his work cut out for him.

We applaud Mr Tay for sacrificing his time and expertise to make the dissemination of crucial Covid-19-related info more convenient.

Hopefully, Singaporeans and residents here will find his innovation useful and benefit from the interactive map.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.