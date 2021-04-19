Singapore Confirms 20 New Covid-19 Cases On 19 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 20 new Covid-19 cases today (19 Apr). This brings the national tally to 60,851.

Of the 20, there are:

1 community case

0 living in the dorms

19 imported cases

All imported infections had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

23 cases yesterday, including 1 in the community

Yesterday, Singapore confirmed 23 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, comprising 22 imported and 1 local infection.

According to MOH’s late night update, the sole community case is a 39-year-old male Indonesian national. He is currently unlinked.

He is a sea crew who works on board a bunker tanker, who received his first shot of the vaccine on 15 Apr. He stayed on the vessel most of the time, except for vaccination and Covid-19 testing.

When he tested positive on 15 Apr during a routine test, he was asymptomatic.

His earlier test on 1 Apr was negative.

MOH stressed that one is still at risk of getting affected even right after vaccination. This is because the immunity normally takes a few weeks to build up.

22 imported cases

As for the imported cases, here’s a summary of their details:

5 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from India

5 Work Pass holders from India and Kazakhstan

5 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh and India

2 Dependant’s Pass holders from Nepal

1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder from India

4 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 2 are sea crew from the Philippines and Myanmar Another 2 are from Indonesia and Romania, and are here for work assignments



Not the time to be complacent

With more community cases in Singapore, it’s not surprising that numerous locations have been identified as places visited by Covid-19 patients during their most infectious periods.

If anything, this shows that we mustn’t get complacent now. Otherwise, we could risk reversing the progress Singapore has made in battling the pandemic.

Being socially responsible and hygienic is the way to go. Keep calm and carry on, everyone.

