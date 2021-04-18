Singapore Confirms 23 New Covid-19 Cases On 18 Apr 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 23 new Covid-19 cases today (18 Apr). This brings the national tally to 60,831.

Of the 23, there are:

1 community case

0 living in the dorms

22 imported cases

All imported infections had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

39 new cases yesterday included 4 in the community

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 39 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, comprising 35 imported and 4 in the community.

Of the 4 local cases, 2 are linked to previous cases while another 2 are unlinked.

Here’s a summary of the cases, according to MOH:

A 35-year-old Singaporean male who was tested on 15 Apr as part of the Singapore Armed Force’s protocol in testing NSmen before their training begins

A 31-year-old Swiss national, who is a senior research fellow at NUS. She tested positive on 16 Apr She had interacted with an infected colleague on 12 Apr

A 41-year-old Permanent Resident (PR) who started coughing on 14 Apr after work. She tested positive 2 days later One of her household contacts is a Work Pass holder from India who tested positive on 2 Apr

A 35-year-old Indian national, who is the brother of a previously confirmed case. He tested positive on 17 Apr

Investigations are ongoing. All close contacts of the cases, including family and co-workers, have been placed on quarantine.

35 imported cases

Meanwhile, here’s a breakdown of all 35 imported cases yesterday (17 Apr):

5 Singaporeans and 5 PRs who came back from Brazil, Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Liberia

1 Work Pass holder from India

17 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines — 8 are domestic workers

4 Dependant’s Pass holders from Nepal

1 Student’s Pass holder from India

2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 1 is from Bahrain who’s here for a work project Another is from India, who’s here to visit his family member who holds PR status



All cases had been placed under SHN upon arriving in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Not the time to be complacent

With more community cases in Singapore, it’s not surprising that numerous locations have been identified as places visited by Covid-19 patients during their most infectious periods.

If anything, this shows that we mustn’t get complacent now. Otherwise, we could risk reversing the progress Singapore has made in battling the pandemic.

Being socially responsible and hygienic is the way to go. Keep calm and carry on, everyone.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.