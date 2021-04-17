Singapore Confirms 39 New Covid-19 Cases On 17 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 39 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (17 Apr 2021).

35 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are also 4 cases in the local community, bringing our total tally so far to 60,808.

The number of local cases today is the highest we’ve seen since 21 Jan, when we last reported 4 community infections in a day.

Over 500,000 people fully vaccinated

The nationwide vaccination exercise soon expanding to include those under the age of 45 is a positive sign of its reach.

According to MOH, 535,864 individuals have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of 6 Apr 2021.

Over 1 million others, meanwhile have just received their first dose, and will be due for their second one soon.

If you haven’t had your turn yet, make sure to look out for an invitation to register and follow the subsequent steps.

Eligible individuals below 45 should note that registration for that group will only begin in June.

Hope daily case numbers will fall consistently

Since we’ve comfortably pushed our community case numbers down for a long time now, perhaps it’s time to aim for the same for the overall daily tally.

Indeed, the goal will be tough considering travellers going in and out of the country, but it’s a good one to set nonetheless.

Let’s hope that with the vaccines, Singapore’s defence against Covid-19 will be stronger, and we’ll see a significant drop in total cases.

