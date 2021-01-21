Singapore Reports 38 New Covid-19 Cases On 21 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 38 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday (21 Jan), bringing our national tally to 59,235.

Of the new cases, 4 are in the community and none are from workers’ dormitories.

33 of the 34 imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore. 1, however, was on a controlled itinerary during his stay here, reports MOH.

He apparently tested negative upon arrival on 17 Jan, and only tested positive for Covid-19 on 20 Jan.

MOH will share more details on the new cases later tonight.

40 new Covid-19 cases reported on 20 Jan

Yesterday, there were 40 new cases reported in Singapore, including 4 in the community.

Of the 4 community infections, 3 of them are employees at BS Industrial & Construction Supply, located along Kallang Place.

The trio is currently linked to Case 59429, forming a new cluster. There are currently 6 active Covid-19 clusters.

The remaining community case involves an Indian national who had initially tested negative last November. His pre-flight test on Tuesday (19 Jan), however, returned positive.

Here’s a breakdown of the remaining 36 imported cases:

1 Singaporean who travelled from Canada

1 Singapore PR who travelled from India

1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder who travelled from India

4 Work Pass holders who travelled from India and Ireland

4 Student’s Pass holders who travelled from India, Indonesia, the UAE, and the Slovak Republic

20 Work Permit holders who travelled from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar

4 Short-Term Visit Pass holders who travelled from India, Myanmar and the US

Speedy recovery to those infected with coronavirus

MS News wishes all individuals infected by the coronavirus a speedy recovery.

The recent spate of community cases and clusters would understandably cause some Singaporeans to feel anxious.

Nonetheless, we are confident that the authorities will be able to ringfence the cases in a timely fashion with the Covid-19 measures we already have in place.

Featured image adapted from MS News.