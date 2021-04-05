Covid-19 Vaccine Slot Will Open To Those Below 45 From Jun: Janil Puthucheary

Singapore’s vaccination programme is well-underway, with over 1.52 million jabs administered as of 3 Apr.

Those who’ve received 2 doses number over 450,000 so far.

On 5 Apr, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament that from Jun, those under the age of 45 will be able to book vaccination slots.

However, there may be fewer slot availability as vaccine supplies are affected by global demand.

Steady progress in vaccination programme

Opening up vaccine registration is not straightforward due to vaccine supplies and manufacturers catering to global demand, Dr Puthucheary said.

However, the current numbers are “steady progress”, and if everything goes well, everyone eligible will be vaccinated by the end of the year.

As such, slots may be limited in recent days, and he apologised for any inconvenience caused.

It’ll still be some time before Jun, but the wait is due to prioritising those on frontlines such as healthcare workers as well as the elderly who are vulnerable.

Dr Puthucheary told Parliament that as of today, close to 500,000 residents aged between 45 to 59 have registered for their vaccine.

This is around 50% of all residents in that age range.

Meanwhile, 60% of those aged 70 and above have received their vaccination or booked a slot.

Almost 70% of seniors aged 60-69 have also received their vaccine or have made a booking.

This is considered a strong response by Dr Puthucheary.

However, it may take some time before they’ll receive their SMS invitations.

No vaccine wastage due to no-shows

About 98% of appointments made for vaccines were successful and they showed up. The others didn’t show up, perhaps due to allergy concerns.

Dr Puthucheary encouraged everyone to be vaccinated when their turn arises, as well as to show up at the appointed booking slot so others aren’t denied of their turn.

Such cases don’t result in vaccine wastage, he said in response to questions fielded by MPs in Parliament.

This is because only the appropriate amount of vaccine doses are sent to the sites.

“There are pre-planned lists of individuals who will be invited to be vaccinated”, he said, saying this will minimise any wastage.

Meanwhile, unopened vials can be stored for at least 3 to 4 days.

Book a slot from Jun

If you’re aged 45 and below, you’ll soon be able to make an appointment and register your interest in the vaccine.

