S’pore Man Criticises Grandmother For Littering Out Of Window, Gets Called Out For Shaming Her

Man Receives Flak For Posting Video Of Grandmother Littering Out Of Window In Aljunied

A man recently posted about his grandmother’s littering habits on Facebook, calling her out for throwing rubbish out of the window in their HDB apartment in Aljunied.

He has since received backlash for his post, many criticising him for publicly shaming the elderly woman.

Man posts video of grandmother littering

On 9 Sep, the man posted a video of the incident to Complaint Singapore on Facebook.

In the footage, an elderly woman sweeps rubbish into a dustpan before shaking off any remaining filth on the broom.

She then throws the waste in the dustpan out of the window as well, using the broom to clear any remaining dirt.

The man states via the caption that she has been getting rid of the rubbish from the seventh floor of their HDB flat.

He has also asked for advice in dealing with her, as she persists in littering despite the possibility of repercussions.

Netizens call him out for public shaming

However, the post hasn’t quite received the reaction the man was probably hoping for. Many have criticised him for ‘shaming’ his grandmother, especially on a public social media platform.

As an elderly woman, she may not be fully aware of the illegal nature of her actions. Some users have said he should have attempted to explain this to her instead of publicly calling her out.

Other users, however, had a different view of the situation.

They pointed out that he was probably frustrated when he made the post and should have had assistance in handling the situation.

Hopefully, he will receive the help he needs and iron out the situation with his grandmother soon.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.