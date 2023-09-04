S’porean Danelle Tan Scores Hat Trick In Borussia Dortmund League Match, Helps Team Win 13-0

Danelle Tan Nets Hat Trick & 3 Assists In Borussia Dortmund Match

Earlier this year in June, Danelle Tan made history by becoming the first Asian footballer to join Borussia Dortmund.

She’s now making waves with her stellar performances for the team after she scored a hat trick for the German side in a match.

Tan was also able to make three assists, setting up her teammates in the process.

Danelle Tan scores hat trick for Borussia Dortmund

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that Tan scored a hat trick in a home league win over DJK Spvgg Herten on Sunday (3 Sep).

Tan scored her goals in the 42nd, 57th, and 64th minutes, chipping in for Dortmund’s fourth, seventh and 10th goals respectively.

That wasn’t all — Tan also managed to assist three of her teammates during the game.

One of her crosses led to Mandy Reinhardt scoring the team’s opening goal. She then went on to contribute to goals by teammates Marie Grothe and Merle Greulich.

Joined Borussia Dortmund in June

The news of Tan joining Borussia Dortmund came back in June, when the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) revealed that she would join their women’s team on a one-year contract.

Meeting the team for pre-season in July, she started the season with her teammates in August.

Tan also gave up her place at the College of William and Mary in the United States (US) in January 2024, on a part-athletic scholarship, to make the move possible.

Of course, this wasn’t her first time shining on the pitch for her team in Europe, either.

Her European debut was for the London Bees in the third tier of the women’s game in England.

Despite the match ending in a 1-2 defeat, she did make a defence-splitting pass leading to an equaliser in the 69th minute.

With this outstanding performance, we can rest assured that Tan will definitely continue making both her club and country proud.

MS News wishes her all the best for the rest of the season.

