Footballer Danelle Tan Is 1st Female S’porean To Play In Europe, Helps Score Goal On Debut

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

18-Year-Old Danelle Tan Is 1st Female Singaporean To Play In European League, Debuts In England 3rd Tier

When it comes to football, Singapore’s achievements on the world stage so far have been lamentable.

However, that hasn’t stopped Singaporean boys like the Fandis from impressing in competitive leagues in Europe.

Now, our female footballers are getting in on the action, starting with Danelle Tan — now the first female Singaporean to play in a European league.

She recently made her debut in England and made a pass that led to a goal.

Danelle Tan made European debut on 5 Feb

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced the historic achievement in a Twitter post on Friday (10 Feb).

While local footballing legend Fandi Ahmad became the first Singaporean to play football in Europe way back in 1983, our ladies had yet to make the leap.

That is, until 18-year-old Danelle Tan came along.

Last Sunday (5 Feb), she made her European debut for London Bees, a team in the third tier of the women’s game in England.

She made a pass that resulted in a goal on her debut

The match was played against Plymouth Argyle at London Bees’ home, The Hive Stadium.

According to a match summary by The Football Association, Danelle came on as a substitute in the 46th minute.

Unfortunately, it ended in a 1-2 defeat, with Plymouth scoring a last-gasp winner in injury time.

However, Danelle can be proud that she contributed to her team scoring an equaliser in the 69th minute.

She made a defence-splitting pass across the width of the field to her teammate, who then made an assist by passing the ball to the eventual goalscorer.

In an Instagram post on Friday (10 Feb), Danelle said she was happy to make her debut for London Bees.

She was happier, though, that her proud father was in the spectator stand to catch her in action during the momentous occasion.

She impressed the club during trials

Danelle found her way to England one year ago as she went there to study for her ‘A’ Levels at Mill Hill School, according to The Straits Times (ST).

She went for a trial at the London Bees and reportedly impressed them so much that they registered her as an attacking midfielder till May. She’s now the youngest player in the club.

Before that, she’d already been playing for Singapore’s national team and had represented us at competitions like the SEA Games.

In fact, she’s also the youngest player to score a goal for the Singapore women’s football team.

At the tender age of 14 years old, she made her senior competitive debut at the 2019 Asean Football Federation Women’s Championship.

There, she scored a penalty against Timor Leste.

She won football scholarship in the US

It’s already certain that Danelle will keep flying high even after her stint with London Bees ends.

That’s because in November 2022, FAS announced that she’d won a part football scholarship at the College of William and Mary in the United States (US).

When she enters the college in 2024, she’ll play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I football as part of their team.

As usual, she also made history again — she’s the first Singaporean to be accepted into such a programme in the US, with the FAS adding,

Only the top 1.1% of high school soccer players get accepted into D1 soccer programmes with only 0.5% receiving scholarship aid.

Wishing her all the best for her future

With such stellar achievements at the age of 18, it’s no doubt that Danelle will do Singapore proud.

We’ll be watching her development with great interest as we wait for her to join the roster of Singaporean athletes who’ve shone bright on the international stage.

We congratulate her on her accomplishments so far, and wish her all the best for her future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Danelle Tan on Instagram and Instagram.