‘Dear You’ Teochew screening tickets listed above original price on Carousell, netizens slam scalpers

Scalpers upselling ‘Dear You’ tickets, netizens criticise scalping culture in Singapore

Demand for screenings of Chinese sleeper hit ‘Dear You’ in its original Teochew dialogue has led to some ticket scalping, with resale listings appearing online at marked-up prices.

Recently, Golden Village (GV) announced an additional 70 screenings of the Teochew version.

However, all 14,000 tickets were snapped up within three hours, prompting the cinema chain to add even more screenings.

Despite the increase, demand continues to outstrip supply, with some moviegoers turning to resale platforms to secure tickets at inflated prices.

‘Dear You’ tickets listed at higher prices on Carousell

On Carousell, several listings have appeared offering ‘Dear You’ tickets above their original prices.

Tickets originally cost S$18.50 for the public and S$16.50 for GV Movie Club members.

One seller listed a pair of tickets for S$45, which is about S$8 more than the public price and S$12 more than the GV Movie Club member price.

However, not all resale listings appear to be seeking a profit.

Some sellers offered their tickets at face value, explaining that they had accidentally purchased tickets for the wrong date.

Netizens urge others not to support scalpers

The issue was also discussed on the r/singapore subreddit, where many netizens criticised the growing scalping culture.

Several pointed out that scalpers have long capitalised on high-demand items such as concert tickets and Pokémon cards, lamenting how popular events are increasingly being treated as profit-making opportunities.

One Redditor said that if people stopped buying from scalpers, there would eventually be no demand for such listings.

Others suggested watching the film across the Causeway instead, noting that screenings in Johor Bahru (JB) were both more accessible and affordable.

GV to add 100 more Teochew screenings

In response to overwhelming demand, GV announced on Wednesday (1 July) that its request to add another 100 screenings of the Teochew version had been approved.

Of these, 55 screenings will be held at Golden Village, with tickets going on sale on Thursday (2 July) at 12pm.

Another 15 screenings will take place at Shaw Theatres, with tickets released in two batches: 4 July screenings from 2 July at 12pm, and 5 to 8 July screenings from 3 July at 10am.

The remaining 30 will be special community screenings organised in partnership with grassroots and community organisations.

Despite the additional screenings, many moviegoers have continued to struggle to secure tickets, with some reporting website crashes while attempting to book them.

Also Read: Should S’pore reconsider its restrictions on Chinese dialects? ‘Dear You’ reignites decades-old debate

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Featured image adapted from Golden Village Pictures – Film Distribution on Facebook and Character_Actuary572 on Reddit.