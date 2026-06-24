Should S’pore reconsider its restrictions on Chinese dialects? ‘Dear You’ reignites decades-old debate

Teochew film has sparked a conversation much bigger than cinema

What began as a debate over a single movie has quickly evolved into a broader discussion about language, identity, and whether Singapore’s longstanding approach towards Chinese dialects still reflects the country we are today.

‘Dear You’ was initially approved for screening in Singapore with the original Teochew dialogue dubbed into Mandarin. The decision puzzled many, especially as the film was produced and intended to be experienced in Teochew.

Following public feedback, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said on Monday (22 June) that it was open to facilitating and supporting further screenings in Teochew.

While the response was welcomed by many, it has also prompted a bigger question.

Should Singapore rethink its restrictions on Chinese dialects altogether?

A policy rooted in Singapore’s past

To understand why the restrictions exist, it’s worth looking back at why they were introduced in the first place.

Singapore’s Speak Mandarin Campaign, launched in 1979, encouraged Chinese Singaporeans to switch from dialects to Mandarin. At the time, many Chinese communities primarily spoke dialects such as Hokkien, Teochew, Cantonese, Hakka and Hainanese.

The Government argued that having a common language would strengthen communication between Chinese Singaporeans while complementing English as Singapore’s working language.

Reducing dialect use was also seen as a way to improve Mandarin proficiency, which was becoming increasingly important in schools and society.

For much of Singapore’s history, this became the accepted norm, and over the decades, the policy extended beyond everyday speech.

Chinese dialect programmes have consistently been limited on mainstream television and radio, as recently as 2024.

High demand for screening of ‘Dear You’ in original dialect

Today, English has become the common language across races, while Mandarin is firmly established among younger Chinese Singaporeans.

However, the demand for dialects in media is evident, with long queues forming at VivoCity’s Golden Village in an attempt to catch the film in its original dialect.

The tickets sold out within an hour, with many unable to secure a screening.

Ironically, this success has also highlighted a different problem.

As Singapore’s pioneer generation ages, dialects have become less associated with division and increasingly viewed as an important part of family heritage, culture and identity.

Yet, the gap between generations continues to widen, with many families finding it difficult to communicate in the languages that once connected them.

According to research on code-switching across generations, the Government’s emphasis on Mandarin has caused a “breakdown” of communication for Singaporeans in their 20s and their grandparents in their 60s and above, many of whom only speak in dialect.

While many acknowledge the role such policies played in promoting a common language among Chinese communities, they also argue that the decline of dialects has come at the cost of preserving cultural traditions and familial connections.

Dear You ignited debate of whether dialects should be restricted in media

Much of the online discussion has not centred on Dear You’s storyline.

Instead, many questioned why a Teochew-language film could not simply be shown as its creators intended.

Others pointed out that Singapore cinemas already screen films in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and other languages, making the restrictions on Chinese dialect films appear increasingly difficult to explain.

There were also calls for greater consistency.

Several netizens observed that Cantonese films have long been dubbed into Mandarin for Singapore screenings, but the issue rarely attracted widespread attention.

On the other hand, some find such limitations to be the cause of dialect being scarce in Singapore.

Is there room for a middle ground?

The Government’s response suggests that the conversation is no longer about whether dialects should exist in public life. Instead, it appears to be about where the balance should lie.

Completely abandoning language policy may not be realistic, given Singapore’s multilingual society and long-standing emphasis on social cohesion.

But allowing greater flexibility for original-language films — particularly with bilingual subtitles and limited theatrical releases — may no longer undermine the objectives that shaped the policy decades ago.

The Government has acknowledged that social norms evolve and that it is reviewing its approach to dialect films. Whether that ultimately leads to broader changes remains to be seen.

But if nothing else, ‘Dear You’ has succeeded in doing something few films manage to achieve: sparking a nationwide conversation about language, culture and identity that extends well beyond the cinema.

Also Read: Ex-NMP asks if S’pore is ‘overestimating our fragility’ in ‘Dear You’ debate, WP MP says dialects are fading

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Featured image adapted from Daniel Yun on Facebook.