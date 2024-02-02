Deer Runs On S’pore Road After Workers Chase It, Woman Urges People To Leave Wildlife Alone

Woman Sees Panicked Sambar Deer On Singapore Road

Sambar deer sightings are not uncommon in Singapore, where some have been spotted grazing next to roads.

A woman who goes by the name Samantha recently had an encounter with a deer that had made its way on the road itself.

According to her, three workers had chased the wild animal “for fun”.

Worried about the safety of the deer, Samantha told the workers to leave the animal alone.

Woman spots sambar deer running on road in Singapore

In a clip posted on Facebook on 29 Jan, a sambar deer could be seen sprinting along the road as though it is in a rush to get somewhere.

After a bit of running, the deer stops and looks around for a few moments. It then walks back into the forest — which is presumably where it stays.

Samantha said in the post that she had been feeding the community dogs in the area when she encountered the animal.

“The workers were chasing it for fun and I came out of my car to tell them not to,” she wrote.

“Poor thing the deer was so freaked out.”

Speaking to MS News, Samantha shared that there were three workers involved.

One worker was trying to take a picture of the animal while another was chasing it. The third person was just following along.

Workers did not have ‘malicious intent’

According to Samantha, the clip she uploaded was a short excerpt of a longer video that showed the workers chasing the animal.

She had omitted certain parts of the video so that the location would remain undisclosed.

As a community feeder of the dogs around the area, she chose to protect the welfare of the animals.

Samantha noted that this was the first time she had seen such a panicked sambar deer.

“The wild deer are such majestic creatures but they’re very scared, and also very big,” she said to MS News.

Noting the size of the creature, she said it was similar to a horse.

Samantha, however, said that the workers were cooperative after she stepped in.

“When I chided them, they backed down,” she said.

“I don’t see any malicious intent, but I don’t care. As long as someone is disturbing our wildlife, our community animals, I don’t like it.”

Urges public to leave wildlife alone

Samantha also urged members of the public to “stay far away” and let wildlife be.

“We already invaded their homes, what more harm do you want to do to them?” she wrote in her Facebook post.

Some comments expressed concern for the deer, to which Samantha responded that they’re generally safe in that area.

Samantha also expressed a reluctance to contact NParks, preferring to leave the deer alone.

She added that she had not only spoken to the dorm supervisor but also that the workers understood when she explained to them at length about our wildlife.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Facebook.