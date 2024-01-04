Driver Spots Herd Of Deer Grazing Along BKE, Stops To Admire Their Elegance

Driver Spots Deer Grazing Along BKE On 1 Jan

Seeing wildlife in our bustling metropolis isn’t uncommon, but not many may have had the opportunity to catch them up close and in the flesh.

A couple was recently travelling along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) when they chanced upon a herd of deer grazing on a grass patch nearby.

Impressed by the sight, they stopped by the roadside and admired the family of deer slowly going about having their grassy supper.

Deer spotted grazing on grass patch next to BKE

On New Year’s Day (1 Jan), TikTok user Jason Ng shared a short clip showing several deer striding on a patch of grass next to an expressway.

The sight must have left many people in awe as the clip has garnered over 150,000 views at the time of writing.

The video showed at least six deer of varying sizes foraging on the grass.

They occasionally turned towards the camera, as if curious about the humans that had mysteriously joined them.

Speaking to MS News, Jason shared that he and his wife caught the sight while travelling along the southbound BKE from about 2.50am to 3.30am early that morning.

The couple initially thought they had spotted a passel of boars. However, they realised that they were, in fact, deer after making a U-turn back to the same spot.

Jason shared that this was his first time seeing deer along roads in Singapore in the 20 years he has been here.

He recalled feeling surprised by and happy at the sight and hence decided to record it on his phone.

Not the first deer sighting along roads

Though rare, this isn’t the first time wild deer have made appearances on the roadside.

However, not all deer encounters on the roads have been pleasant — an injured deer once lay on the BKE before succumbing to its injuries.

NParks advises members of the public to observe wildlife from a distance and avoid feeding them.

Those caught feeding wildlife anywhere in Singapore may face a fine of up to S$10,000.

Featured image adapted from @jason_7135 哦 on TikTok.