Delivery rider in Thailand finds new home for cats he was hired to dump at temple

Delivery rider in Thailand tasked to relocate abandoned cats, finds new home for them

Couriers can sometimes get asked to deliver odd items to strange places. One delivery rider in Thailand was in for a surprise earlier this week when he received a request to transport some cats to a local temple.

He shared his story on Facebook where it quickly went viral. Since it was posted on 28 June, it has garnered nearly 41,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.

Getting a job to transport some cats

The rider was told that someone had abandoned two cats and that there was no one to feed them.

As the client was worried that the cats would die of starvation, they hoped to send them to a local temple, where they might be fed.

However, he felt apprehensive about the idea as the temple was usually filled with stray dogs.

The delivery rider then opted to find them a new home instead.

Finding a new home for the cats

It was at a nearby mechanic shop where he and the abandoned felines got lucky.

One of the shop owner’s acquaintances agreed to adopt both the cats.

In the photos he shared, the two cats — one black, one orange — can be seen relaxing inside the thermal bag attached to the back of the motorcycle.

“Both of the cats are so calm and will let anyone hold them,” he wrote. He wished them the best of luck in their new forever home.

He also hoped that the delivery app would not ban him for not completing the job exactly as requested.

Also Read: Woman in S’pore spots abandoned cat in drain, believes owner left it during Hari Raya



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Featured image adapted from Facebook.