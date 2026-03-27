Woman in S’pore spots abandoned cat in drain, believes owner left it during Hari Raya

Woman concerned for abandoned cats during Hari Raya period

A woman in Singapore has expressed her concern over pet abandonment during festive periods after finding two cats hiding in drains last weekend.

She alleged that the animals had been left by their owners during the Hari Raya celebrations which started on 21 March.

In a post shared on the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook page on Monday (23 March), the Original Poster (OP) advised others not to keep cats if they are unable to care for them during busy periods.

Cats ‘scared and not sterilised’

In the post, the woman shared a photo of a black and white cat sitting in a drain.

According to the OP, this was only one of the “many” abandoned cats she’s seen every Hari Raya.

“Yesterday I already saw two, they’re all so scared and not sterilised, hidden in the drainage,” she wrote.

“Sad I can’t rescue them, can only do my best to feed them.”

It is unclear if the OP witnessed the abandonment of the cats.

Netizens angered over abandonment

In response to the post, netizens shared similar observations and even rescue stories.

One commenter suggested that pets are similarly discarded during Christmas and Chinese New Year.

They speculate that pet abandonment also happens when people move houses.

Another netizen questioned the need for some to dump their pets during the festive period, when the animals should be part of the celebrations.

One Facebook user, who saved two cats that were abandoned during Hari Raya, reminded others that taking care of pets is a big responsibility.

Neglect and abandonment of pets has increased, SPCA says

According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), the number of neglect and abandonment cases of pets has increased in recent years.

Due to HDB policies, it is difficult to re-home cats and medium-sized dogs.

The Cat Welfare Society also reminds the public that animal abandonment is considered animal abuse and a crime in Singapore.

“Under the Animals and Birds Act, anyone who is found guilty of pet abandonment can be imprisoned for up to twelve months, fined up to S$10,000, or both,” Cat Welfare Society said.

If abandoned cats are found in the neighbourhood with no leads of the culprit, the organisation advises members of the public to contact them for an Appeal for Information poster template that can be put up around that housing area.

Also Read: Over 40 cats left behind in abandoned S’pore industrial area, funds & fosterers needed

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Featured image adapted from Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats on Facebook.