How 3 most devastating nightlife fires in Thailand claimed over 120 lives, including 3 S’poreans

Thailand’s deadliest nightlife fires in the past 17 years

The recent devastating pub fire in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, killed at least 30 people and injured over 70 people, leaving many deeply shaken and in profound sorrow.

However, this is not the first fiery tragedy that has ever claimed lives.

In 2009, 67 people were killed while 222 were injured in the Santika Club fire, where New Year’s celebrations were taking place.

Nearly four years ago, a fire broke out at Mountain B, a nightclub in Sattahip district, Chonburi, killing 26 partygoers and injuring 22.

Here’s what you need to know about these catastrophic nightlife fires.

1. Bangkok’s Santika Club fire (2009)

On 1 January 2009, partygoers were happily ringing in the New Year at Santika nightclub, unaware that a tragedy was about to turn their celebrations into a nightmare.

Around 12.35am, a fire broke out at the stylishly decorated establishment as about 1,000 revellers were jammed together on the dance floor, rocking to a band named Burn.

At the time, fireworks were set off from the stage, and while people noticed flames on the ceiling, they did not realise it was a real emergency and mistook it as a part of the show.

Before long, fiery debris began raining down on the crowd from the ceiling.

People ran through the front door in panic, and the lights were cut off.

Partygoers surged towards single main door, fighting their way out

The fire quickly spread to the second floor of the building, causing the structure to collapse.

Because of inadequate signage, the crowd were completely unaware of any other exit and rushed towards the main exit measuring just 2.3m across.

The club also lacked basic sprinkler or fire alarm systems.

Another report indicated that a second exit was reserved for staff, while a third had been locked to prevent intruders from sneaking in, as reported by ThaiPBS.

Firefighters arrived at the nightclub within minutes, but the inferno had already done considerable damage.

It took them around three hours to bring the blaze under control. Nevertheless, many lives had been lost.

Three Singaporeans were killed in fire accident

The fire resulted in 67 deaths, with 222 injured. Most victims died from smoke inhalation, severe burns, or from being trampled during the frantic stampede for the exit.

Most of the victims were Thai nationals, though the casualties also included foreigners from several countries, such as Australia, Japan, France, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US).

According to reports, three Singaporeans were among the dead.

Fireworks were set off from stage devices

Initially, the police charged the lead singer of the band — accusing him of setting off fireworks indoors.

However, further evidence showed that pyrotechnic devices were detonated automatically from the stage.

Once the sparks reached the ceiling, they immediately ignited the polyurethane (PU) foam and other highly flammable materials used for soundproofing and stage decoration.

Venue found to have only one fire extinguisher

The club’s safety system was declared “substandard” by the police following a preliminary inspection.

Investigators also discovered that the establishment only had a single fire extinguisher and no sprinkler system.

An investigation by the Ministry of Justice discovered the nightclub was officially registered as a private residence and therefore had never received a fire safety inspection.

It was also in a zone where nightclubs are prohibited, and the city architect’s signature approving the club’s design had been forged.

Club owner faced three-year jail term

The club’s owner, Wisuk Setsawat, was charged with negligence for failing to comply with building regulations, neglecting to install emergency exits and safety equipment, and letting under-20s into the venue.

Boonchu Laorinath, the person responsible for the pyrotechnics, was also found guilty of negligence.

Both Wisuk and Boonchu faced three-year jail terms, and Boonchu was also ordered to pay 8.5 million baht (S$325,000) in compensation to five plaintiffs, relatives of the victims.

2. Chonburi’s Mountain B nightclub fire (2022)

On 5 Aug 2022, another horrifying fire tore through the Mountain B nightclub in the Sattahip district of Chonburi province.

13 lives were reportedly lost on that night, with the death toll rising to 26 months later as critically injured victims succumbed to severe burns and systemic infections.

The disaster sent shockwaves through the country, sparking concerns about structural vulnerabilities, regulatory loopholes, and lax enforcement in the country’s nightlife industry.

Fire spotted on roof before spreading all over ceiling

The fire broke out at approximately 1am while the single-story venue was hosting a live music performance by local band Taewnaew.

It was packed with between 50 and 100 patrons as it neared its scheduled closing time.

A female eyewitness, Nattanit Pikulkaew, said she was near the front of the stage when another woman ran toward her and shouted that the roof caught fire.

Subsequently, she noticed that the speakers on stage were engulfed in flames.

Also noticing the flames, the lead singer shouted a warning to the crowd, dropped his microphone, and attempted to flee.

Within five minutes, small sparks turned into a series of minor explosions, and the entire ceiling became a sheet of fire.

People flee building with clothes on fire

Video footage on social media showed people screaming and fleeing into the street with their clothing entirely ablaze. Thick, toxic black smoke was also seen billowing from the club.

The woman recounted that several people tried to break through a glass wall to escape, but it was too thick.

Her brother was severely burned, while his friend died inside the building.

All victims were Thai

The establishment was found to only have a single door at the front for customers to enter and leave. The back entrance was reserved for performers and kept locked throughout the show.

The interior walls and ceiling were heavily lined with highly inflammable soundproofing foam panels, though the manufacturer later disputed the claim as false.

The fiery accident led to 26 fatalities. 13 victims were killed at the venue, while the others later perished at hospitals.

They were all Thai nationals, and the youngest victim was a 17-year-old teenager.

Among the deceased was the replacement singer of the band.

Most of the bodies were discovered at the main entrance, while others were found trapped in the bathrooms, behind the DJ booth, and near the checkout counter.

Club owner arrested and faced several charges

The investigation revealed that the building was originally licensed as a restaurant.

However, it was later converted into a fully sealed nightclub without obtaining the proper permits.

The 55-year-old owner, Somyos Panprasong, was charged with recklessness causing deaths and injuries, and opening and operating an entertainment venue illegally, according to the Bangkok Post.

3. Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub fire in Bangkok (2026)

Just weeks ago, Bangkok saw another fatal entertainment venue fire that has left scars on the public.

Shortly before midnight on 12 July 2026, a fire suddenly raged at a nightlife eatery called Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao on Lat Phrao Road in Chatuchak District.

Videos were uploaded on several social media platforms, showing people running from the venue as the flames shot out of the entrance.

300 individuals were reportedly inside the premises before the fire broke out.

27 people were killed

Firefighters arrived at the scene within five minutes after receiving the reports. It took them over half an hour to bring the blaze under control.

27 individuals were reported to have died at the scene, with more than 70 people injured.

Most of the deceased victims were discovered in the restroom area at the back of the pub.

Similar to the two incidents in the past, initial investigation revealed that the main cause of deaths was toxic inhalation, which contained carbon monoxide and cyanide caused by decorative items made using foam that was not fire-retardant.

Survivor recounted losing friends in fire

A 40-year-old survivor, Usa Thatsri, said she noticed smoke rising from the roof while standing outside with her friend.

She then heard a loud explosion, with sparks appearing near the roof beside the stage. Soon afterwards, thick black smoke filled the premises.

Ms Usa and her friend tried to go back inside to rescue their three other friends, but were forced back by the heat.

She reported hearing neither a fire alarm nor an evacuation call.

A frequent customer, she noted she had never seen emergency exit signs or doors, knowing only of the two main entrances at the front.

The two smashed the venue’s front windows with chairs to create an exit route before searching the entrances for their friends.

Unfortunately, two of her friends, who were a married couple and had two young children, died. A third friend was critically injured and was admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital.

Police investigated whether exit doors had been locked

The building had two rear exits — one near the toilets and the other in the kitchen.

It’s alleged that the exit door near the toilets had been locked to prevent customers from leaving without paying. However, this remained part of the investigation.

Regarding the second door, police found that its exit sign and lights were damaged in the fire, while its handle was missing.

They were looking into whether the handle was destroyed by the blaze or had been broken at the start.

The one-metre-wide exit passage was also found to have been partially obstructed by furniture and objects. Police noted that the blockage pointed to a serious lapse in emergency planning.

Flammable materials facilitated rapid spread of fire

According to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the flames spread across the ceiling decorations, reaching the main entrance.

Officials said the interior was decorated with highly flammable materials, such as plastic flowers and combustible foam, which exacerbated the blaze.

Many patrons were believed to have rushed towards the rear exits, ended up being trapped, and passed out.

On 19 July, the death toll rose to 34 after more victims died in hospitals. The deceased also included four members of the musical band that performed at the eatery the night the fire started.

Cause of fire under investigation

Further investigation found that the place was officially registered as a “restaurant with live music” rather than an “entertainment venue”.

Authorities continued their investigations to determine the cause of the fire. Initial assessments suggested that an electrical short circuit in a ceiling-mounted air conditioner triggered the blaze.

The restaurant owner, who also sustained injuries from the incident, was admitted to a hospital and would be probed by police once he recovered.

He could face charges, including negligence causing a fire that resulted in death and severe injury.

Also read: Bangkok pub fire death toll rises to 30, police investigating whether exits were locked



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Featured image by MS News and adapted from Herehor2009 on YouTube, Khaosod, and ชื่อ’กัน นะจ็ะ on Facebook.