DirectAsia Has Free 1-Month Car & Motorcycle Insurance For New Clients & Returning Customers

Before getting behind the wheel, we must take a slew of safety precautions so we don’t put ourselves and others at risk.

But sometimes, accidents happen when you least expect them. And when they do, you may have to fork out a hefty sum to mend personal injuries and fix damages.

The admin work this involves can be quite tedious too, which is why having insurance coverage will make things a lot easier.

Such help rarely comes for free, but DirectAsia has great news for vehicle owners.

From now till 30 Jun, they’re waiving 1 month worth of premium for drivers and motorcyclists who are looking for coverage.

Let’s have a look at what they have to offer.

DirectAsia insurance promo helps us save on monthly instalments

While road safety includes following traffic rules like a good road user, we also have to ensure we’re well-covered in the event of an accident.

To help Singaporeans tide through the current Covid-19 situation, DirectAsia recently announced that they’ll be giving new customers 1 month of free insurance when they sign an annual motor policy.

Returning customers who weren’t insured by DirectAsia over the last 1 year are also eligible for the promo.

To put things into perspective, we’ve done some quick maffs to show you how the 1-month waiver works.

Taking 100% of the instalments and dividing it over 12 months, you’d get 8.33%. Round that up to 9% and that’s how much less you’re paying for your annual premiums.

For illustration purposes only

Source

Do note that this only means 1 month’s worth of reduction. You’ll still have to pay the remaining premium either in full or in instalments over 12 months.

Promo applies to 3 coverage policies

The promotion applies to the 3 common types of motor coverage policies for cars and motorcycles:

Comprehensive

Third-Party Fire & Theft

Third-Party Only

We suggest opting for the ‘Comprehensive’ option, which is the only plan that provides complete coverage for super suay incidents such as when:

Your car sustains non-crash damages

Your car is damaged by floods and other natural disasters

You crash into another person’s vehicle

Register before 30 Jun 2021 for the promo

To get a quote for your motor insurance, do check out the links below:

Simply click on the white box shown below after you’re done filling up your particulars to apply the discount codes.

Source

The promotion isn’t valid for SOS Car Insurance as well as individuals providing GrabHitch and food delivery services, so take note of these categories.

For the complete list of terms and conditions, check out DirectAsia’s website here.

The promo ends on 30 Jun 2021, which means that you have roughly 3 weeks left to register. Do let your loved ones know if they’re still deliberating over the right plan to get.

Protect your vehicles & bank accounts with the right coverage

Given the unexpected scenarios that can happen on the road, some traffic accidents are truly unavoidable.

But what remains within our control is our choice of protection, and that means casting a safety net to protect both your vehicles and bank accounts during emergencies.

So if the time comes, you’re more than prepared to take on what life throws at you on the road.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with DirectAsia.

