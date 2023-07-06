Disney Photobooths At Jewel Changi Airport Let You Snap Korean-Style Prints For S$4

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Disney Photobooths Now Available At Basement 1 Of Changi Airport

Ever wanted to pop into a photobooth with your friends, but felt that the prices were just a little too high?

Well, look no further than Jewel Changi Airport because a set of three Disney-themed photobooths have arrived at Basement 1.

And a shoot costs just S$4 per session.

They will be around for a limited time only, so you might want to head east ASAP for a chance to use them.

Disney photobooths available at Jewel Changi Airport

A lemon8 user shared that the Disney-themed photobooths offer two photo strips for just S$4.

Located beside Uniqlo near the escalator at Basement 1 of Jewel Changi Airport, the booths are available in three themes:

Marvel

Winnie The Pooh

Mickey Mouse

Each booth would also be wide enough to fit up to 10 people in one go, according to Jewel Changi Airport on TikTok — so don’t hesitate to jio as many of your friends as possible.

Visitors can use the booth after exchanging tokens at a nearby machine.

Alternatively, paying via Visa, Apple Pay or Mastercard directly within the stalls is an option.

Choose a filter & frame design

Once you’ve stepped inside a booth, you will be prompted to choose a filter for your photographs.

After this, the booth will ask for payment, following which a timer will start to count down to the first shot.

With there being four shots, visitors will receive three takes for each round.

Feel free to try out as many poses as you’d like — but do keep an eye on the countdown.

At the end of the session, you will have the chance to choose your preferred frame for the photographs.

Do note that each booth’s photo design is different so you can go for the one that you like the most.

As the photographs enter the process of printing, don’t forget to scan the provided QR code for a digital copy.

How to get there

If your interest has been piqued, here’s how to get there:

Jewel Changi Airport

Address: 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 24 hours

Nearest MRT station: Changi Airport

With each strip costing S$2, these photobooths are truly a steal for avid fans of photo strips.

Indeed, there’s no better opportunity than this to memorialise your time with your loved ones — and in the iconic whimsical style of Disney, too.

