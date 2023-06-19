3 Workers Throw Dog Into Swamp Filled With Crocodiles In Indonesia, Get Fired By Company

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

3 Men In Indonesia Hurl Dog Into Swamp Filled With Crocodiles

In Indonesia, footage of three men throwing a dog into a swamp infested with crocodiles has gone viral.

The police have identified the three suspects, and the company they worked for has also fired them.

In addition, the company issued an official apology regarding the incident.

Men throw stray dog into swamp with crocodiles in Indonesia

On Friday (16 June), Animals Hope Shelter for Indonesia posted footage of the incident on Instagram.

The video, recorded by a third worker, starts by showing two workers in blue and red uniforms, respectively, carrying a dog.

They then jog over to the edge of the swamp, swinging the dog a few times before throwing it in.

The dog struggles in the water while it cries out for help as the workers laugh at its plight.

Splashes in the swamp, likely the movements of crocodiles, emerge around the canine before it disappears into the water.

Animal shelters collaborate to report the incident

Speaking to CNN Indonesia, the founder of Animal Defenders Indonesia Doni Herdaru Tona confirmed that the crocodiles in the swamp in Nunukan, North Kalimantan, had killed the dog.

Collaborating with Animals Hope Shelter and Pejaten Shelter, he said they would file a report against the three workers.

They were also able to identify the men based on the initials on their uniforms.

“All that’s left is the proof, or if they have made a confession, it could be evidence as well,” he said.

Police identify men but did not arrest them

Police in Indonesia have since identified the men, labelling them DF, SR, and WA, respectively, CNN Indonesia reports.

They also revealed that the men had deliberately thrown the dog into the swamp as they were annoyed that their food was often stolen.

However, the police did not arrest or detain the suspects as the maximum penalty for their offence was nine months in prison.

Indonesian criminal law states that authorities can only detain suspects if they are liable to a jail sentence of five years or more for their crime.

Regardless, they have received charges under the criminal code related to animal husbandry and animal health.

Company apologises for incident

The three worked as water tank truck drivers under PT Jaya Mimika Lestari (JML). The firm has since fired them for their actions.

According to Detik, the company’s main director, Djamal W, emphasised a zero-tolerance stance towards such behaviour.

They have also handed over the case to the police, giving them full jurisdiction.

Djamal clarified that while the workers were wearing company uniforms, the incident occurred outside working hours.

He has also issued an official apology for the workers’ actions on behalf of the company.

Featured image adapted from @ahsforindonesia on Instagram.