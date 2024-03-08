Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68 from blood clot in brain

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68, had several incomplete works

Akira Toriyama, the creator behind ‘Dragon Ball’ — one of the most successful animes and mangas ever — has died aged 68.

The cause of his death was acute subdural hematoma — a form of blood clot — according to a statement by the Dragon Ball franchise.

He was working on several unfinished projects with the franchise before his death.

Posting to their website on Friday (8 March), the official franchise shared a statement informing fans of Akira’s death.

“Dear Friends and Partners, we are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on 1 March due to acute subdural hematoma,” the franchise said, adding he was 68 years old.

The statement said that Akira had been working on several projects which were in the “middle of creation”, and had “many more things” to achieve.

With his passing, Akira leaves behind numerous works of art and manga titles.

“Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years,” the statement shared.

“We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”

Public urged to give family privacy

The Dragon Ball franchise added that his family and very few relatives held the funeral service.

To respect his wishes for “tranquillity”, the franchise said that it would not accept flowers, gifts, visits and offerings, among others.

They also urged the public to refrain from approaching his family for interviews.

The franchise added that it has not decided on plans for a gathering to commemorate Akira.

It will provide an update once it has confirmed the event.

“We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always,” the statement concluded.

Akira published his first ‘Dragon Ball’ manga title in 1984. He leaves behind one of the most iconic anime of all time that’s sure to be admired by fans for decades to come.

