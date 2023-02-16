Drier Weather Forecast In Second Half Of Feb, Prepare Sunscreen If You’re Going Out

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Second Half Of Feb Will Have Drier Weather

For those who cling to the good ol’ rainy days in Feb, these times are over — for now.

In the second half of February, drier weather is set to continue, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Thursday (16 Feb).

Daily temperatures should range between 24°C and 33°C on most days, with maximum temperature reaching around 34°C on days with little or no rain.

Less wet weather expected

MSS said the prevailing Northeast Monsoon conditions are forecast to continue into the next fortnight.

Drier conditions are expected than during the first half of the month.

“The presence of a dry air mass may bring relatively fair and occasionally windy conditions to Singapore on a few days in the coming fortnight,” MSS said.

But we can still expect localised short-duration thundery showers on some days.

The first half of February will likely carry the average rainfall amount, as the overall forecast is that the total rainfall should be above average for the month.

Meanwhile, the second half of Feb should see “near average” rainfall.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers in first half of Feb

On the afternoon of 12 Feb, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over many areas here.

The daily total rainfall of 108.1 mm recorded at Woodlands was the highest daily total rainfall recorded in the first half of February.

Just one day reached 34°C in the month’s first half, a boon to any sun-adverse individuals out there.

“The daily minimum temperature hovered around 23°C on most days,” MSS said.

Cool.

But here’s what’s coolest: the lowest minimum temperature of 21.3°C was recorded in Jurong on 15 Feb.

Beachgoers headed to Sentosa would not have been very happy as there was 308% above average rainfall there. This was the highest anomaly recorded.

