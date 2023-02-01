Warm Weather Of Up To 34°C May Return In Feb, Swap Sweaters For Singlets

Warm Weather To Return To Singapore For First Two Weeks Of Feburary

The Chinese New Year (CNY) period that just passed was nothing short of wet, with torrential rain sending temperatures plunging to 24°C.

But with all good things, the rainy weather must come to an end too.

As we bid farewell to January, February 2023 is expected to see the return of warm weather, with temperatures soaring up to 34°C on some days.

Although the wet and cool weather in the latter part of January will gradually ease, total rainfall for the first fortnight of Feb 2023 may still be above average.

Warm weather returning to Singapore in February

In a press release on Wednesday (1 Feb), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) forecasted the first half of Feb 2023 to be sunnier than the preceding fortnight.

During this period, temperatures may fall between 24°C and 33°C on most days.

On days when there is less cloud cover, however, the temperature may reach about 34°C.

Short showers on most days

While the first half of Feb 2023 is looking warmer than the second half of Jan 2023, residents can still look forward to the occasional rain for some respite from the heat.

According to MSS, parts of the island will still experience short-duration thundery showers in the afternoon on most days.

The showers might even extend into the evenings on some days.

For the first half of Feb 2023, most parts of Singapore could see “above average” rainfall.

22.3°C temperature recorded on 4 days of Jan 2023

Though most people might associate Jan 2023 with the seemingly neverending rain, MSS pointed out that it was the second half which was substantially wetter than the first.

This was especially the case from 22 to 25 Jan and 28 to 29 Jan, which saw two monsoon surges blessing Singapore with “continuous rain”.

During the month, the highest daily total rainfall of 120mm was reportedly recorded in Changi East.

The rain also sent mercury plunging, with the daily maximum temperature falling below 27°C on four days.

On four other days, the lowest daily minimum temperature in Jan 2023 hit 22.3°C.

Farewell to sweater weather

With warm weather likely making a comeback soon, we have to ditch our sweaters and return to wearing our lightweight clothing once again.

But that’s not necessarily bad, because now our clothes won’t take forever to dry anymore.

