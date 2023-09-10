Driver Honks At Cyclist In Sungei Tengah Road, Gets Vehicle’s Hood Slammed In Return

Driver & Cyclist Get Into Altercation In Sungei Tengah Road

Tensions can often run high on the road, leading to occasional confrontations between road users. Letting these interactions get blown out of proportion, however, reflects poorly on the part of those involved.

An incident where a driver honked at a cyclist at Sungei Tengah Road turned ugly when in response, the rider slammed his fist down on the hood of his vehicle twice.

Their altercation then escalated, both shouting at the other.

Driver and cyclist argue at Sungei Tengah Road

The driver posted footage of the incident to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, explaining that it took place on Sungei Tengah Road at 8.45am on Sunday (10 Sep).

The video starts with the driver moving forward on the road as soon as the traffic light turns green.

Noticing that one of the cyclists in the group ahead of him had remained stationary, he honks at him.

Seemingly infuriated, the cyclist responds by slamming his fist down on the hood of the vehicle twice.

An image afterwards reveals that the cyclist’s actions had left a visible dent in the car.

Both of the men then stopped in their tracks, with the driver shouting at the cyclist and telling him he has a camera recording the incident.

He threatens to report it to the police, while the cyclist spews vulgarities back at him.

Driver repeatedly says he has recording of incident

The next part of the video shows the duo stopped by the side of the road, the cyclist having a few of his companions with him.

One of them carries on the conversation with the driver.

Sounding clearly agitated, he says, “He hit my car… I got camera, you know.”

While the words of the cyclist involved in the incident are unintelligible, he seems to allege that the driver had hit him. This causes the motorist to yell, “I never hit you, I never hit you”.

He repeatedly emphasises that he has a camera, telling the cyclist that he “cannot run away.”

The cyclist’s companion subsequently tries to accuse him of bluffing about having a camera, but the driver holds firm and maintains that he has footage of the incident.

In addition, he uploaded a follow-up video with SGRV, which starts by showing both the cyclist and driver recording each other.

The driver states that after slamming his fist down on the hood of his vehicle, the cyclist had argued with him. In addition, his companions were allegedly racist towards him.

Video goes viral on Facebook

The first video has since gone viral on Facebook, with over 36,000 views on the platform.

Many seemed to be on the side of the driver, calling the cyclist out for recklessly damaging the vehicle.

A few even urged him to proceed to file the police report.

However, some also pointed out that the motorist had been rash in honking as well, and should have waited for the rider to get out of his way.

As of yet, it’s unclear if the driver has filed a police report against the cyclist.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.