Driver Repeatedly Rams Into Motorcyclist For Changing Lanes In Pasir Panjang, Called Out For ‘Attempted Murder’

Motorcyclist Changes Lanes In Pasir Panjang, Car Driver Bumps Into Them Intentionally

Tensions can often run high on the road, leading to an altercation or two between motorists.

But sometimes, deliberate acts of road rage put the lives of others at risk, as seen in a recent incident in Pasir Panjang.

After a motorcyclist changed lanes, a driver of a car bumped into them intentionally and repeatedly, apparently furious at the former.

Driver bumps into motorcyclist after they change lanes in Pasir Panjang

SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) posted footage of the incident, stating that it occurred at Pasir Panjang Road on 10 Aug, 8.47am.

The video shows the car heading down the road when the motorcyclist cuts in front of it after gesturing with their hand.

The vehicle then puts on a burst of speed before intentionally bumping into the rider.

It repeats this action, swerving to the left and pushing them into the leftmost lane.

Netizens argue over who is at fault

The incident has sparked debate among netizens.

Some called for the authorities to step in and charge the driver for attempting to harm the rider intentionally.

One user went so far as to say that the car driver had been trying to “kill” the motorist over a simple change of lanes.

However, others called out the motorcyclist for changing lanes with a gesture, saying they should “follow up on it” when they “flick a finger”.

Some also said that both motorists were at fault for the altercation.

Regardless of who was to blame for the argument, it could have been avoided if the driver had managed their emotions better.

Thankfully, no one sustained any injuries from the minor confrontation.

Hopefully, road users will take this incident as a reminder to exercise more patience and restraint when travelling around Singapore.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on YouTube.