Rider Gets Into Scuffle With Driver At Bukit Batok, Another Man Breaks Up Fight

Rider Fights With Driver At Bukit Batok, Footage Of Tussle Goes Viral

Navigating the traffic in Singapore can be more than enough to test anyone’s patience.

In certain situations, it might even be bad enough to escalate simple arguments into a full-blown tussle.

This was the case in Bukit Batok recently, where a rider fought with a driver while waiting at the traffic light.

A man had to step in to break up the fight, pulling the cyclist away from the scene.

Rider fights with driver at Bukit Batok

A netizen posted footage of the fight to SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook, stating that it occurred on Tuesday (18 Apr) at Bukit Batok at around 3pm.

The video starts with the e-bike rider reaching into the driver’s seat of the car next to him.

He proceeds to tussle with the driver in a series of frantic and aggressive movements.

At one point, he even disembarks from his bike and continues to struggle with the driver, who remains seated in the car.

After about 18 seconds, another man, presumably the driver of the car behind them, rushes over to break up the fight.

He pulls the rider away, patting him on the shoulder to calm him down.

His attempts are eventually successful as the rider finally retreats from the scene after a few parting remarks.

Netizens speculate reasons behind dispute

The video went viral on Facebook, with many speculating on the reasons behind their dispute.

A few users called out the rider for his actions, pointing out that he endangered the driver and possibly harmed him.

However, others pointed out that something must have triggered him into acting out in such a manner.

There were those who also praised the man for his willingness to intervene and break up the fight.

Thanks to his actions, the situation did not escalate into something more serious.

Motorists fight at Bukit Batok traffic light

Whatever the reasons were behind their argument, one thing was clear — it definitely didn’t warrant a fight out on the road with traffic frequently passing by.

Thankfully, no one was gravely hurt in the physical exchange.

Hopefully, both motorists have learned the error of their ways and will refrain from repeating them in the future.

