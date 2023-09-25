18-Year-Old Unlicensed Driver Abandons Passengers At Kallang Roadblock, Arrested Within 6 Hours

18-Year-Old Unlicensed Driver Leaves 4 Passengers Behind At Kallang Roadblock

After seeing a police roadblock ahead at Kallang, an 18-year-old unlicensed driver stopped his vehicle and fled, leaving four passengers behind.

Police officers then gave chase after establishing his identity with the help of footage from cameras.

They subsequently arrested him within six hours of the incident.

18-year-old unlicensed driver flees after seeing Kallang roadblock

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the incident occurred around 2am on 23 Sep.

Traffic police had set up a roadblock on Kallang Road as part of an operation to tackle drink driving.

The man driving a Mercedes-Benz had reportedly reversed his car by 200 meters and opened the door to flee after seeing the roadblock.

Upon witnessing this, traffic police immediately deployed nearby police officers to give chase.

Female passengers inside car were allegedly drunk

After the man escaped from the scene, four female passengers exited the car.

Lianhe Zaobao reports that all four looked intoxicated and staggered when they disembarked.

One of the passengers, who had been sitting in the front, made phone calls while being questioned by the police.

She reportedly tried to contact the man but claimed she had no relationship with him.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, the Singapore Police Force said traffic police were able to identify the man after reviewing camera footage.

They arrested him within six hours of the incident for evading roadblocks and driving an uninsured vehicle without a licence.

According to The Straits Times (ST), those guilty of evading roadblocks can receive a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to seven years or both.

In 2021, an ST report stated that 33 people received convictions or stern warnings for evading roadblocks between 2016 and 2020. Two of the incidents also caused police officers to sustain injuries.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.