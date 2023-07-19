Stall Owner Sends 100 Boxes Of Durians To Needy Families, Recipients Nearly Moved To Tears

Stall Owner Provides 95kg Of Durians To Needy Families & Seniors In Lavender

Just last month, Mr Anthony Gan — the owner of Famous Durian — distributed 100kg of durians to seniors staying in Yishun.

Mr Gan recently returned to his philanthropic ways by contributing 95kg of durians to a distribution event in Lavender.

One of the elderly recipients was so touched by the gesture that he was nearly reduced to tears.

Stall owner sponsors 95kg of durians for distribution event at Lavender

According to SG Helping Hands, a non-profit organisation in Singapore, Mr Gan was one of the sponsors of their door-to-door distribution event on Monday (17 July) at Block 817 Jellicoe Road.

The owner of Famous Durian didn’t just sponsor any random kind of durian though, as he opted for the premium Mao Shan Wang.

Mr Gan reportedly gave away 100 boxes of durian during the initiative, which comes to about 95kg.

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday (18 July), folks at SG Helping Hands shared that many of the elderly recipients have not had durian in a “very very long time” — in some cases, years.

An uncle who had difficulties affording proper meals was so touched by Mr Gan’s gesture that he was nearly brought to tears.

Continues to give back despite recent setback

Mr Gan’s support for the event came shortly after an unfortunate incident in which a delivery driver mistakenly took an order worth S$368 from his stall.

Even though the delivery company in question compensated for the mix-up, the incident likely inconvenienced Mr Gan and his employees.

Aware of the incident, folks at SG Helping Hand commended Mr Gan for his generosity despite being on the receiving end of his fair share of setbacks.

Hope gesture inspires others to contribute in their own ways

Kudos to Mr Gan for continuing to give back to society.

We have no doubts that the durians distributed must’ve tasted extra sweet thanks to his generosity.

Hopefully, his kind gestures will inspire others to help the less fortunate in their own way.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Helping Hands on Facebook.