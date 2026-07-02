40-year-old Chinese national arrested at Kaki Bukit Crescent for duty-unpaid liquor, over 1,100 bottles seized

1,188 duty-unpaid liquor bottles seized, nearly S$76,000 in duty and GST evaded

Singapore Customs (Customs) arrested a 40-year-old Chinese national after seizing 1,188 duty-unpaid liquor bottles during an enforcement operation on 22 June.

About S$75,835 in duty and Goods and Services Tax was evaded, according to a media release on 1 July.

Man arrested during enforcement operation

Customs officers caught the man after acting on a tip-off.

They had observed him unloading brown boxes from a Singapore-registered lorry onto a trolley at Kaki Bukit Crescent.

He then moved them into a storage unit at a self-storage facility.

During the operation, officers found 792 bottles in the storage unit and another 396 bottles inside the lorry.

The man was arrested, and both the liquor bottles and the lorry were seized.

Investigations later revealed that he had allegedly taken on the job of storing and delivering the duty-unpaid liquor through a social messaging platform.

He was charged in court on 24 June. Court proceedings are ongoing.

Offenders can be fined up to 20 times the duty and GST evaded

Under the Customs Act and the GST Act, it is an offence to buy, sell, convey, deliver, store, keep, possess or otherwise deal with duty-unpaid liquor.

Those convicted may be fined up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Vehicles used to commit such offences may also be seized.

Customs said it remains committed to enforcing customs laws, safeguarding government revenue, and taking firm action against those involved in duty-unpaid goods.

Members of the public with information on smuggling activities or duty or GST evasion may report it to Customs.

Also Read: 3,050 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in M’sia-registered truck, officers cut holes in tanker

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Customs.