3,050 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in M’sia-registered truck, officers cut holes in tanker

M’sian driver arrested after duty-unpaid cigarettes found in truck attempting to enter S’pore

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) dealt a blow to the plans of potential smugglers when they recently uncovered 3,050 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes about to be brought into Singapore.

They were found hidden in a Malaysia-registered tanker truck after officers cut holes in its floorboard, said ICA in a Facebook post on Friday (26 June).

Truck directed for enhanced checks after anomalies detected in scans

On 11 June, the heavy vehicle, also known as a bowser truck, attempted to enter Singapore.

But it was directed for enhanced checks after ICA’s image analyst detected anomalies in the scanned image of the bowser’s floorboard.

Search & Examination officers physically inspected the truck and saw the contraband items concealed within the modified floorboard.

ICA officers cut holes in truck, use electric saw to cleave floorboard

In the process of their search, officers had to cut holes into the tanker to facilitate the cigarettes’ extraction as the concealment was complex, ICA said.

ICA’s video showed them using an electric saw to cleave apart the floorboard.

They then used an implement to prise its panels open.

Finally, a hook was used to pull out each carton of cigarettes.

Eventually, they extracted 3,050 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes from the vehicle.

M’sian driver arrested, referred to S’pore Customs

The driver, a 42-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

Both the suspect and the seized items were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA said that it is “committed to facilitating trade and travel” while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.

Offence to import duty-unpaid cigarettes

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.

Those convicted of offences involving duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of tax evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

In February, ICA noted a significant increase in contraband smuggling attempts in its Annual Statistics for 2025.

The authorities foiled 57,400 such cases last year — a 30.6% jump from the 43,900 in 2024.

Several cases involved the smuggling of contraband cigarettes in cars with modified compartments or concealed among other goods in lorries, it added.

Also read: Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in engine compartment of M’sia-registered bus, M’sian driver arrested

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.