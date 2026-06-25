Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in engine compartment of M’sia-registered bus, M’sian driver arrested

ICA uses electric saw to cut open bus, finds duty-unpaid cigarettes in modified engine compartment

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) again thwarted the plans of potential smugglers when they recently uncovered more than 880 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes about to be brought into Singapore.

They were hidden in a Malaysia-registered bus, said ICA in a Facebook post on Thursday (25 June).

Bus directed for enhanced checks at Woodlands Checkpoint

On 15 June, the bus attempted to enter Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA said.

But it was directed for enhanced checks by ICA’s Search & Examination officers.

This came after the officers had profiled it.

Electric saw cleaves open undercarriage of bus

In the process of their search, ICA’s video showed officers using an electric saw to cleave open the floor of the bus.

The probe also involved opening up the back of a seat.

Eventually, a gaping hole was cut in the bus floor.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in engine compartment of bus

The invasive inspection finally uncovered more than 880 cartons and 110 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes from the vehicle.

They were found in the bus’ engine compartment, which had been modified for the purpose.

The driver, a 40-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

Both the items and the man were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA committed to securing Singapore’s borders

ICA said that it is “committed to facilitating trade and travel” while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.

Previously, it said that it would continue to use technology and data analytics to strengthen its capability to target and detect.

In conducting security checks at checkpoints, it pledged to prevent drugs, undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands from entering Singapore illegally.

Offence to import duty-unpaid cigarettes

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.

Those convicted of offences involving duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of tax evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

In February, ICA noted a significant increase in contraband smuggling attempts in its Annual Statistics for 2025.

The authorities foiled 57,400 such cases last year — a 30.6% jump from the 43,900 in 2024.

Several cases involved the smuggling of contraband cigarettes in cars with modified compartments or concealed among other goods in lorries, it added.

Also read: M’sian driver arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint with over 1,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.