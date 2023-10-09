E-Bike User Travels In Jurong West While Holding Onto Pram, Gets Called Out For Child Endangerment

E-Bike User Gets Backlash For Holding Onto Pram While Travelling In Jurong West

E-bike riders have to ensure they are as responsible as possible while on the road. Not doing so may endanger the lives of those with them, in addition to other motorists.

Such was the case recently in Jurong West, where a netizen spotted an e-bike rider travelling down the street while holding onto a pram.

There was even a second child riding with the man on the bike.

The incident has caused the rider to receive backlash from many on social media.

E-bike user holds onto pram while riding in Jurong West

The OP posted footage of the incident to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, stating that it occurred at 12.02pm in a car park at Jurong West Avenue 1 on Sunday (8 Oct).

The video starts by showing a man riding an e-bike while holding onto a pram next to him.

You can clearly see a baby on the pram as it glides down the street at the same speed as the device.

There’s another child riding on the bike too, making the entire situation even more precarious.

The trio continue their journey down the street, heedless of the OP recording them.

Netizens call rider out for dangerous actions

The video has caused the rider to receive a significant amount of backlash on Facebook.

One user appealed for traffic police to intervene, as the rider’s actions posed a danger to the children and other motorists.

Another netizen said that the rider’s behaviour definitely warranted concern seeing as he’d needlessly endangered the children.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), it is also definitely illegal to do so, as the minimum age for riding pillion is 16.

Hopefully, the rider involved in the incident will take the criticism received from the video as a lesson to refrain from engaging in similar actions in the future.

Also read: S’porean Youngsters Balance Precariously On E-Bike At High Speeds, Called Out For Lack Of Protective Gear

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.