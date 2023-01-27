Elderly Woman Allegedly Gets Wallet Stolen By Seemingly Helpful Passer-By At Bendemeer, Loses $700

Elderly Woman’s Wallet Allegedly Gets Stolen By Seemingly Helpful Passer-By On 25 Jan

It’s not uncommon for members of the public to offer help to elderly folks who are in need. An elderly woman, however, found herself worse off after receiving help from a passer-by.

88-year-old Mdm Shen was en route home in Bendemeer when a ‘helpful’ passer-by offered to help store her items in a plastic bag.

However, when she returned home, she could not find her wallet — which contained about S$700 at that point. Mdm Shen has since lodged a police report. Investigations are ongoing.

Woman threw items on floor after elderly woman rejected her help

According to Shin Min Daily News, the unsuspecting Mdm Shen was on her way back home from buying daily necessities and TOTO tickets when she was stopped by a middle-aged woman on Wednesday (25 Jan).

The woman had apparently offered to pack some pieces of cloth that Mdm Shen had stacked on her trolley, into a plastic bag.

However, when Mdm Shen rejected the offer, the woman allegedly threw her items on the floor. The elderly lady had no choice but to bend over to pick the items up.

Ms Shen alleged that she saw the woman opening her trolley lid up as she was standing back up, and immediately questioned her actions. The woman was apparently very unhappy about being called out and left.

At that time, however, Ms Shen did not find anything amiss and continued with her journey home.

Elderly woman only realized wallet was missing when she got home

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the elderly woman shared that she only realised the absence of her wallet while she was packing her things at home.

The wallet allegedly contained around S$700 in cash and a few TOTO tickets she had bought.

In response to Shin Min Daily News, the police confirmed that they have been alerted to the incident and are currently investigating the case.

We hope this serves as a reminder for us to be vigilant at all times and that Mdm Shen manages to find her wallet soon.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and TikTok.