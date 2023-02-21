FairPrice Now Selling Eggs From Brunei At S$3.20/Pack, New Source To Enhance Food Security

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

FairPrice Now Selling Eggs From Brunei At S$3.20 For A Pack Of 10

Consumers now have an additional choice when buying eggs at FairPrice supermarket outlets.

From Tuesday (21 Feb), 68 FairPrice outlets across Singapore will offer new eggs from Brunei to enhance food security and resilience for consumers.

The Bruneian eggs reportedly taste similar to their Malaysian and Singaporean counterparts and are priced at S$3.20 for a pack of 10.

68 FairPrice outlets now selling eggs from Brunei

In a press release issued on Tuesday (21 Feb), FairPrice group announced that new eggs from Brunei would be available at 68 FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, and FairPrice Xtra supermarket outlets islandwide.

Just like how the Bruneian and Singaporean currencies are similar in value, eggs from Brunei also bear a resemblance in taste and quality to those from Singapore and Malaysia.

The similarity is reportedly due to Brunei’s close proximity to both countries.

Fairprice will start selling a pack of 10 Farm Fresh Eggs at an introductory price of S$3.20. This is comparable to other egg packs of 10, which mostly cost between S$3.20 to S$3.95, according to FairPrice’s online store.

The supermarket chain also mentioned that it would progressively introduce the new eggs to more stores.

A move to enhance food resilience and security

The move to bring in eggs from Brunei is reportedly a bid to diversify egg sources further and ensure greater supply stability and affordability for consumers.

That’s especially the case given that Singapore imports most of its food supply from external sources.

FairPrice also shared that the Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine invasion had caused egg prices to rise in 2022.

This was exacerbated by supply disruptions in local farms caused by Newcastle Disease, which decreased egg production levels.

To counter this, FairPrice said it temporarily absorbed the increase in cost by offering a special discount for its house brand eggs, Pasar Fresh.

Taking the new Bruneian eggs into account, FairPrice now has 60 egg products from 10 different countries:

Singapore

Brunei

Malaysia

Thailand

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

Ukraine

Poland

Denmark

