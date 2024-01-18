FairPrice Freezes Prices Of Popular Seafood Items For CNY Amid Wet Market Markups

FairPrice Freezes Prices Of Popular Seafood Items For CNY Including Chinese Pomfret & Red Grouper

On Thursday (18 Jan), FairPrice Group announced a move to freeze prices of popular seafood items this Chinese New Year (CNY).

The initiative comes as prices for fresh produce have gone up at wet markets, according to surveys that FairPrice Group conducted.

There will also be promotions on selected FairPrice vegetables throughout the CNY period.

FairPrice freezes prices of popular seafood items

In its press release, FairPrice Group shared that prices for popular seafood items will be locked during the CNY period.

This will apply to items such as Chinese pomfret, red grouper, and grey prawns.

Additionally, shoppers can look forward to promotions on selected vegetables.

FairPrice Group stated that the price freeze is part of its “commitment to ensuring that customers have access to quality and affordable produce for their Chinese New Year celebrations”.

It added that “the impact of stubborn inflation” and the recent GST increase have “added to the challenges that consumers are facing with affording daily necessities”.

Therefore, its measures are part of the supermarket chain’s efforts “to keep prices stable” and “essentials within reach”.

Price freeze comes amid wet markets marking up prices

FairPrice Group also shared the results of market surveys that it conducted from 5 Jan to 18 Jan.

The surveys indicated that there was a gradual increase in prices for popular fresh produce at wet markets across Singapore.

On average, prices were found to be 44% higher compared to those in FairPrice stores.

The average price comparison for fresh produce at wet markets and FairPrice outlets is available below:

Meanwhile, these are the promotions FairPrice will offer for selected vegetables:

For further details, customers can visit their nearest FairPrice outlet to find out more.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of FairPrice Group.

