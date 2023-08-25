Fatburger Closes In S’pore As Operator Winds Down, Other Brands Buttrmilk & 800 Degrees Also Shuttered

Fatburger Closes Down Without Prior Notice, Members Can Get Refund For Unused Credits

While it seems like a restaurant or hawker stall in Singapore closes down almost every week, fast-food chains aren’t immune to the vagaries of business either.

Fatburger & Buffalos has gone the way of Wendy’s, Mom’s Touch and Taco Bell by closing down for good in Singapore.

This comes as their operator, Deelish Brands, also winds down their operations.

As a result, other brands under the franchise management company like Buttrmilk and 800 Degrees have also been shuttered.

Deelish Brands conducting ‘orderly’ winding down

Deelish Brands will be winding down “on an orderly basis”, their Chief Executive Officer Mohamed “Moe” Ibrahim told The Straits Times (ST).

This is to benefit all stakeholders, he added.

Deelish ran more than 10 outlets across Singapore, including Fatburger outlets in malls like Orchard Cineleisure and The Star Vista.

According to an Instagram post, the Cineleisure outlet was open as recently as 2 Aug, while the Star Vista one was operating on 6 Aug.

Fatburger’s social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram are now defunct. Their website, on the other hand, now shows a message that it has become a “private site”.

Deelish’s closes down other brands along with Fatburger

Besides Fatburger, Deelish also operated Buttrmilk, a stall that serves fried chicken and waffles.

They also ran 800° Woodfired Kitchen, a pizzeria that specialised in classic Neapolitan pizza baked in an 800°F wood-fired oven.

In 2021, Deelish opened Blimpie, which offered American-style submarine sandwiches.

Sadly, these three brands have also gone belly-up together with Fatburger as a result of Deelish’s winding down.

Members left surprised as Fatburger closes down

The loss might be most keenly felt at KINEX mall in Paya Lebar, where all the brands could be found under one roof.

A frequent patron of the outlets told ST that he was “surprised” when he discovered them all closed without prior notice.

As he’s a member of their rewards programme, which offered up to 20% cashback and exclusive vouchers, that meant he was left high and dry as all of Deelish’s outlets across Singapore had shut down.

Mr Moe Ibrahim said that only a “handful of people” still held credits from the programme, and they amounted to a few hundred dollars.

He maintained that customers with leftover credits can contact them via their WhatsApp hotline at 8892 1050.

They’ll receive refunds for any cash top-ups that are unused.

Deelish aimed to have over 20 outlets in 2023

The closures are a stunning reversal for Deelish Brands, especially since less than a year ago they were feted as one of Singapore’s Fastest Moving Companies by SME100, according to a media release from the company on PRWeb.

In November 2022, they secured S$2 million in funding to open more outlets. They targeted to have more than 20 by this year.

Mr Moe Ibrahim said at the time that the company aimed to be “the top choice for trendy halal food in Singapore”.

Deelish’s accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and TikTok have since been deactivated.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.