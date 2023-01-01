Customer Disappointed With Size Of Chicken In Combo, Restaurant Invites Him For A Meal

Man Says Size Of Boneless Chicken In Combo Meal Is ‘Waste Of Chicken’, Restaurant Says It’s Supplier Error

When you’re hungry, nothing can beat the joy of knowing your food delivery order has arrived at your door.

However, that anticipation may quickly turn to disappointment when what you get isn’t quite what you thought you ordered.

A local man knew that feeling all too well when he paid S$18.80 for a combo meal but was disappointed with the size of the chicken pieces.

The restaurant said this was due to a supplier error.

Customer orders three-piece boneless chicken combo for lunch

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday (29 Dec), user @riizaan said he ordered a Boneless Chicken Combo from local diner Fatburger for lunch.

He decided to try it out as it was highlighted as “popular” on the menu.

While the portion in the photo looked sizeable, Riizaan chose the three-piece combo that was S$13.80 and added S$5 for a milkshake.

When his order arrived in the afternoon on 29 Dec, it was correctly reflected on the receipt as a three-piece boneless chicken combo with ranch sauce, skinny fries and a cookies & ice cream milkshake for S$18.80.

His order number was even a prosperous #8000 — so far, so good?

Customer disappointed with chicken size in combo meal

When Riizaan opened the box, however, he was disappointed with what he saw, to say the least.

In a vulgarity-laced rant, he said what was inside was a “waste of chicken”.

“RIP to the chicken that died for this pathetic meal,” he added in his caption.

He also mentioned the “three strands of carrots”.

Oh yes, it also came with fries and a milkshake, he acknowledged.

Netizens incredulous at what he got

Netizens were incredulous at what he received, with one pointing out that one could get much more for that price at McDonald’s.

Another joked that they were national service (NS) rations.

One commenter also felt sad over the three “limp veggies” he received.

One netizen pointed out that technically, he did get three pieces of chicken, to which the OP replied that he rather they removed the item from the menu instead of dishing up chicken in this size.

Restaurant invites OP for a meal

Happily, Riizaan’s post attracted the attention of Deelish Brands — the group operating Fatburger — and they offered to make it to up to him.

In a follow-up TikTok video posted on Saturday (31 Dec), he revealed that the restaurant had reached out to him and invited him for a meal.

They told him that they were discontinuing the menu item in question, and coming out with a new menu next week.

Thus, they invited him over to try it out.

He said he’ll keep the Internet posted on what happens next.

Restaurant says there was supplier error

As for the meal he received, a Fatburger spokesperson said there was “a supplier error”, reported AsiaOne.

This resulted in smaller pieces of chicken, they added.

Confirming what Riizaan said in his video, the restaurant said they’ve stopped selling the item and will replace it with a better product next week.

