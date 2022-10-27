McDonald’s Opening At Tampines Hub, Will Replace KFC & Pizza Hut Outlets

McDonald’s To Open New Outlet At Our Tampines Hub

No matter where we may be, McDonald’s is arguably the most familiar comfort food and go-to fast food restaurant.

A neighbourhood can never have enough outlets, and soon enough, folks in the East will get to welcome one more at Our Tampines Hub (OTH).

The new outlet will be on the first floor of the hub, taking over the spots previously occupied by KFC and Pizza Hut Express.

This would also mark the 11th outlet in Tampines, possibly proving how much Easties love the golden arches.

Recruitment for McDonalds’s Tampines Hub staff ongoing

According to the I Love Tampines Facebook page, a brand-new McDonald’s outlet will be opening at OTH.

In the post, the page shares that McDonald’s will be taking over the space that KFC and Pizza Hut Express had previously occupied.

Aside from the eventual takeover, a reader spotted the new outlet’s recruitment brochure.

The brochure claims that a full-time crew member can earn at least S$2,050.

Part-time positions are also open with a minimum S$9.50 hourly pay.

11th outlet in Tampines

It seems like the love affair between Tampines residents and McDonald’s knows no bounds. The upcoming OTH outlet brings the total number of McDonald’s restaurants in Tampines to 11.

For context, here are the other ten outlets:

Tampines Mall

Tampines Central 1

Tampines Bus Interchange

Tampines Ave 2 (Shell Drive-thru)

Tampines Mart

Tampines East CC

Tampines West CC

Tampines Green View

Eastpoint Mall

Temasek Polytechnic

Three of these outlets, namely the ones at Tampines Mall, the smaller outlet at the Tampines Bus Interchange and the Tampines Central 1 outlet close to the CPF building, are relatively close to each other.

Under different circumstances, having franchises so close to one another would theoretically be bad for business.

But considering each outlet’s lengthy tenure, it seems like they have no problem thriving in Tampines.

MS News has contacted McDonald’s Singapore for confirmation regarding the Tampines Hub outlet and its estimated opening date.

Never enough McDonald’s for fans in Tampines

With so many McDonald’s outlets in their neighbourhood, Tampines residents won’t run out of options if they’re craving a McSpicy or Hotcakes.

Even those who aren’t huge fans can’t deny that there’s nothing quite like digging into a meal from the famous Mickey D’s.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.