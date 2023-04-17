Female Acrobat In China Dies After Falling During Performance, Local Authorities Launch Probe

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Female Acrobat In China Falls From Height Of 10m & Passes Away

A female acrobat in China passed away after falling from a height of 10 metres during a high-altitude performance.

She was reportedly not wearing a safety harness at the time of the incident and suffered fatal injuries.

Local authorities have now launched a probe into the tragedy.

Female acrobat in China falls to death

According to NetEase News, the acrobat had a high-altitude performance with her partner, who was reportedly also her husband, on the evening of 15 Apr in the Anhui province.

Footage of the incident shows that a crane had hoisted the two acrobats into the air for their acts.

The woman was suspected of losing her grip on the hoop she was holding, causing her to fall from a height of 10 metres to the ground below, Gnewswire reports.

The host of the show urged the audience to make way for the ambulance to convey her to the hospital.

Eventually, a rescue team was able to maintain order in the area and transport her to the waiting ambulance.

Despite efforts to save her, she ultimately passed away due to the severity of her injuries.

Reports state that the female acrobat was born in 1986, making her 37 years old this year.

Authorities launch probe into tragedy

A local government official addressed the incident, stating that the acrobats were not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the incident, The Epoch Times reports.

There was no harness, with other essential equipment missing as well.

In addition, a safety mat was absent from the ground of the performance venue.

Authorities in the area have launched a probe into the matter, with several departments involved, Gnewswire notes.

The performing arts troupe has called off the two-day acrobatic show, which was initially set to occur over the weekend.

Citing Chinese media reports, 8world News stated that the woman’s husband said they had forgone the harness in the aftermath of a quarrel.

However, another video circulating online shows the host saying that they were forgoing the safety harnesses in order to showcase an “authentic” performance.

