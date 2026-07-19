FIFA World Cup final to feature Super Bowl-style half-time show, extended break expected

World Cup final half-time could last over 25 mins with Super Bowl-style show featuring Justin Bieber, BTS, Madonna & Shakira

Fans watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup final could be in for the competition’s longest-ever half-time break, thanks to a star-studded entertainment show.

The interval between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium is expected to last more than 25 minutes.

This takes the football world into uncharted territory, with half-time breaks traditionally lasting no more than 15 minutes.

The extended half-time is to accommodate an 11-minute Super Bowl-style performance headlined by Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and K-pop group BTS.

Longer break needed to set up and dismantle stage

“Madonna, Shakira and BTS are global icons whose music transcends borders and generations, and we are proud to welcome them to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The Muppets, characters from Sesame Street, are also set to be part of the show, the FIFA website said.

While FIFA has reportedly been briefing that the interval will last around 20 minutes, the actual duration could stretch beyond that, the BBC reported.

This is because organisers will need time to set up and dismantle the stage before play resumes.

If the break runs longer than expected, players may also need to complete an additional warm-up before the second half begins.

According to The Standard, concerns have been raised about lengthening the half-time interval.

A major issue would be the potential disruption this could have on the rhythm of the match.

Half-time exceeds football’s usual limit

According to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which oversees the Laws of the Game, players are entitled to a half-time interval “not exceeding 15 minutes”.

However, FIFA has previously extended breaks for major events.

During the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, also held at New York New Jersey Stadium, half-time lasted 24 minutes.

The event last year featured performances from Coldplay, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Tems and Emmanuel Kelly.

Closing ceremony to feature Hollywood and music stars

At this year’s World Cup final, the entertainment begins even before kick-off.

The World Cup final’s closing ceremony is scheduled for 1.30am Singapore time, a full 90 minutes before the referee blows the first whistle.

Jennifer Hudson is set to perform the United States national anthem, according to the FIFA website.

The festivities continue, featuring a dynamic lineup of live performances.

Actors, musicians, and internet personalities—including Post Malone, Tom Cruise and IShowSpeed—are expected to make appearances.

In an Instagram post on 15 July, the FIFA president described the show as a “groundbreaking spectacle”, and he expects to “celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle.”

Spain and Argentina will kick off the 2026 World Cup final at 3am.

Also read: Lau Pa Sat turns into late-night FIFA World Cup hub, watch all games live on 130-inch screens

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @fifaworldcup on Instagram and FIFA website.