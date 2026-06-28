2 men arrested for affray after fight at Queen Street Bus Terminal, 1 sent to hospital

Lorry driver & taxi driver reportedly get into fight at Queen Street Bus Terminal

Two men, reportedly a lorry driver and a taxi driver, have been arrested for affray after being involved in a fight last Friday (26 June).

A video shared on Instagram showed the duo engaging in fisticuffs at Queen Street Bus Terminal.

2 men face off at Queen Street Bus Terminal

In the first clip, the two men faced off in front of a blue ComfortDelGro taxi, gesturing amiatedly.

After a heated argument, one of the men stormed off towards a lorry parked a few metres ahead.

The other man got into the driver’s seat of the taxi.

However, the first man returned and approached the taxi carrying a phone in his hand.

Men get into fight at Queen Street Bus Terminal

In the second clip, the taxi driver is driving off when the other man reached his arm into the open window, prompting the taxi driver to hit out at him.

The taxi driver then got out of his taxi and threw a punch at the other man, who blocked it with his arm.

The two men proceeded to trade blows with each other, with the other man managing to land a few good jabs on his opponent, causing him to fall backwards onto his taxi.

This continued for several seconds until other men separated the two and tried to calm the taxi driver down.

Lorry driver & taxi driver involved in dispute before stopping: Witness

The original poster (OP), who was contacted by Shin Min Daily News, said that he recorded the video while waiting for a bus.

He surmised that the other man was a lorry driver, and he had been involved in a dispute with the taxi driver even before they stopped their vehicles.

The two drivers were seen arguing only after they had stopped, the witness added.

57-year-old man sent to hospital, he & other man arrested

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted at about 3.45pm on 26 June.

Two men, aged 36 and 57, were arrested in connection to a case of affray at Queen Street Bus Terminal.

The 57-year-old man was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which received a call for assistance along Ban San Street at about 4.15pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 2 men arrested for affray after getting into fight at Serangoon MRT, police investigating

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Featured image adapted from @jjyee0728 on Instagram.