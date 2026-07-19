Teenage girl sent to hospital after fight at football event in *SCAPE, woman assisting investigations

Netizen says girl scratched in the face before fight at *SCAPE

A 17-year-old girl was sent to the hospital after a fight broke out at a football event in *SCAPE, while a woman is assisting police investigations.

According to a post on Reddit, the fight broke out between “two teenage girls” because one of them scratched the other’s face.

Fight took place during World Cup event at *SCAPE

The incident took place on Saturday (18 July) at a World Cup-inspired event at the youth hangout, said the original poster (OP).

Participants were playing 3v3 football tournaments on a makeshift pitch when the fight broke out, they added.

*SCAPE held a street football festival over the weekend (18-19 July), which included 3-minute matches played tourney style, according to TheSmartLocal.

Girl taken away in ambulance after fight

The police were called, and officers were seen talking to staff and a security guard.

The girl whose face was scratched was taken away in an ambulance, the OP noted, sharing a photo of an ambulance at the scene with a stretcher deployed.

The OP did not know what happened to the other girl.

26-year-old woman assisting investigations for voluntarily causing hurt

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 3.25pm on 18 July.

The location was 2 Orchard Link — the address of *SCAPE.

A 17-year-old female teenager was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 3.30pm, told MS News that she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 26-year-old woman is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Fight was between 2 football players: *SCAPE

A *SCAPE spokesperson told The Straits Times (ST) that the altercation was between two players taking part in a small-sided football match.

Staff and officials responded immediately to manage the situation and protect others, while on-site medics administered first aid to the injured party.

The remaining matches resumed as scheduled.

*SCAPE is unable to furnish further details as it is assisting the police in its ongoing investigations.

Also read: Fight breaks out at CHIJMES World Cup semi-final screening, England fan throws punches after loss to Argentina

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Featured image adapted from Reddit.