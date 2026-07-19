Fight breaks out at CHIJMES World Cup semi-final screening, England fan throws punches after loss to Argentina

England fan gets into fight with others at CHIJMES after semi-final defeat to Argentina, security enhanced for final

This year’s World Cup has been an emotional rollercoaster for fans in Singapore, with the agony of defeat on full display at a CHIJMES screening after England’s 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina last Friday (17 July) morning.

A woman, clad in an England jersey, was seen throwing punches at several others in the audience.

England fan swings handbag at others during fight at World Cup screening in CHIJMES

The footage, posted earlier on 19 July by Instagram page @sgfollowsall, reportedly showed scenes from after a World Cup semi-final match at CHIJMES.

In the clash of national rivals, Argentina snatched a late winner to break England’s hearts.

At the CHIJMES screening, tension was beginning to boil over among rival fans.

Despite attempts by others to stop her, a woman dressed in an England jersey, threw strikes at several male fans in attendance.

Many in the crowd subsequently broke out into a “Messi” chant, causing the woman to throw punches and swing her handbag at the same male fans.

Other attendees break out into ‘Messi’ chants

They were held back from retaliating by several other attendees standing beside them. Shortly after, another “Messi” chant broke out.

The reason behind the woman’s aggressive reaction remains unclear.

Netizens were dismayed by a fight breaking out over a lost match, with one reminding others how it’s all just a game.

Another commenter attributed the negative behaviour to England and Argentina fans in general.

A CHIJMES spokesperson told MS News that they have informed the police about the matter. Additionally, the venue’s security team promptly managed the situation.

“With larger crowds expected for the FIFA World Cup Final at CHIJMES, we have further enhanced our security presence and crowd control management measures with additional security personnel,” the spokesperson said.

Also read: Some S’pore schools starting classes later & holding watch parties for World Cup final

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.