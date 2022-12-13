Family & Friends Bid Fallen Firefighter Farewell, Officers Give Final Salute In The Rain

Family & Friends Of Fallen Firefighter SGT1 Edward H Go Bid Final Farewell

Under overcast skies and pelting rain, hundreds of family members, friends, and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers bade farewell to SGT1 Edward H Go on Tuesday (13 Dec) afternoon.

The fallen firefighter’s flag-covered casket was loaded on a hearse before it was transported to Mandai Crematorium, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

There, a hundred SCDF officers lined the road as a Red Rhino vehicle adorned with black drapes took the coffin to the service hall.

Earlier today, SCDF officers across Singapore paid tribute and observed a minute of silence for SGT1 Go.

SCDF officers give fallen firefighter a final salute

At about 12.35pm on Tuesday (13 Dec), SGT1 Go’s wake at Sin Ming drive concluded and his casket – covered with a Singapore flag – was loaded onto a hearse by eight SCDF officers.

The cortege, comprising over 80 people, formed behind the hearse led by SGT1 Go’s parents, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Heartbreakingly, his parents were seen with their hands tightly grasped as they journeyed with their son for the last time.

About 30 minutes later, the hearse arrived at Mandai Crematorium and was transferred to an SCDF Red Rhino vehicle adorned with black drapes.

Members of the Singapore Police Force Band led the way as the hearse travelled to the service hall.

Despite the heavy rain, a hundred SCDF officers lined the road and gave SGT1 Go a final salute.

The funeral was attended by Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State (MOS) for Home Affairs and National Development, as well as about 250 SCDF officers.

SCDF officers pay tribute to SGT1 Go

In a Facebook post, SCDF shared that the pallbearing and escort party were formed by firefighters from Central Fire Station.

This included regular officers as well as full-time national servicemen (NSF) who responded to the call with SGT1 Go.

At the end of the ceremony, the Last Post bugle call was sounded to signify the end of his duty to the nation.

Following that, the casket was carried to the service hall packed with SGT1 Go’s loved ones who delivered their eulogies.

SCDF officers islandwide observed minute of silence for fallen firefighter

Earlier today at 8am, fire call alarms across SCDF fire stations and HQs sounded, symbolising the last call for the late SGT1 Go.

SCDF officers around Singapore bowed their heads as they observed a minute of silence for the fallen firefighter.

The 19-year-old was also posthumously promoted to the rank of SGT1.

They shared that SGT1 Go will always be remembered and kept in their hearts.

“We will continue serving Singaporeans with pride and dedication, as SGT1 Edward did, and in doing so, honour his memory,” said SCDF.

First firefighter to pass away in SCDF operation

On 8 Dec, SGT1 Go collapsed while fighting a fire along Henderson Road and was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital later in the day.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the fire was likely to be of an electrical origin.

The 19-year-old is the first firefighter to die in an SCDF operation.

Previously, SCDF shared in a statement that SGT1 Go enlisted with SCDF on 5 Jan 2022.

After 12 weeks of training, SGT1 Go was posted to Central Fire Station on 4 May.

Before his enlistment, SGT1 Go was certified medically fit and assessed to be of Physical Employment Standards’ (PES) ‘A’.

Prior to the fire along Henderson Road, he had responded to over 20 fire and rescue incidents as a firefighter.

Our condolences go out to the family members and friends of SGT 1 Go. May he rest in peace.

