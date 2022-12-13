SCDF Officers Pay Tribute To Fallen Firefighter, He Gets Promoted To Sergeant After Passing

SCDF Officers Pay Tribute To Fallen Firefighter SGT1 Edward H Go On 13 Dec

Last week, full-time national serviceman (NSF) SGT1 Edward H Go lost his life during a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) operation, sending shockwaves throughout Singapore.

On Tuesday (13 Dec) at 8am, SCDF officers gathered across the country to pay tribute to the fallen firefighter.

Officers observed a minute of silence and fire call alarms were sounded at fire stations, symbolising the last call for the late SGT1 Go.

The SCDF also posthumously promoted the 19-year-old to the rank of SGT1.

SCDF officers observe minute of silence in honour of firefighter

Across Singapore on Tuesday (13 Dec), SCDF officers paid tribute to the late SGT1 Go. The NSF lost his life fighting the fire at 91 Henderson Road on 8 Dec 2022.

At the HQ SCDF, about 300 officers gathered to honour the fallen firefighter.

In a Facebook post, SCDF said the fire call alarm was broadcast at all fire stations, HQ SCDF, SCDF Division HQs and the Civil Defence Academy at 8am.

The fire call alarm, which typically activates fire station crews to respond to an emergency, symbolised the last call for the late firefighter.

SCDF officers then observed a minute of silence in honour of SGT1 Edward’s memory.

For his steadfast dedication to his duty and sacrifice in service to the nation, NSF Corporal Go also earned a posthumous promotion to SGT1.

SGT1 Go accorded full ceremonial honours

Following that, SCDF Commissioner Eric Yap delivered a tribute to SGT1 Go.

He shared that the 19-year-old’s passing had hit everyone in the SCDF very hard. No words can adequately describe the profound sense of loss.

“We will remember SGT1 Edward’s selflessness, professionalism and commitment to duty,” SCDF quoted him as saying.

He added that those who knew the deceased personally will remember how proud he was to be a firefighter.

COMR Eric Yap then said SGT1 Go will be an inspiration to everyone in the force.

After the speech, SCDF emergency vehicles flashed their blinkers and sirens for 15 seconds as a mark of respect.

Later today, SGT1 Go will be accorded full ceremonial honours.

The ceremonial funeral will occur at Mandai Crematorium, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

