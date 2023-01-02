Fire Breaks Out In KL House While Parents Are Out, 2 Siblings Found Dead

2 Siblings Found Dead In Gombak House After Fire Breaks Out

In the early hours of 2 Jan, a fire broke out at a house in Gombak, located in Kuala Lumpur.

Although the fire brigade arrived after just nine minutes, they were too late to save two young children, who were found dead inside.

According to Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis, the victims were found charred and are believed to have been trapped in a room.

Their parents were not at home when the incident occurred.

The incident occurred around 3.45am, after which 22 personnel and several fire engines were deployed to a single-storey terrace house.

The fire, which engulfed about 70% of the house, was under control at around 4.13am, Mr Norazam Khamis told The Star.

The bodies of a six-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl were found at about 4.43am.

They were identified as nine-year-old Nur Syaza Alfisya Muhammad Faizan and her six-year-old brother Muhammad Al Qayyum Muhammad Faizan.

“The charred remains of the victims were found in a room, and they were believed to have been trapped during the incident based on the condition of the bodies,” Mr Norazam said.

The parents were not at home. The room’s door was locked at the time of the fire, as was the grille gate.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Parents had left house for supper

According to a China Press interview with the children’s 57-year-old grandfather at the scene, their mother, who was eight months pregnant, had gotten hungry in the middle of the night.

Together with their father, the parents left the house for supper and locked the door, leaving their two children at home.

The grandfather said the nine-year-old girl had asthma and could have suffocated from the smoke.

The last time he saw his grandchildren was to celebrate his birthday on 26 Dec. Unfortunately, he had no idea back then that it would be the last time he saw them.

“When I arrived at the scene, I was told that my grandson was charred and could not be identified,” he said.

He also said his daughter was told of the fire and immediately rushed home.

Overwhelmed with grief upon finding out her children had burnt to death, she accidentally stepped on some glass. She’s currently receiving treatment at Selayang Hospital.

