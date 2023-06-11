17-Year-Old Boy Passes Away After Fire In Yishun HDB Flat, 50 Residents Evacuated

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

17-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hospital After Fire In Yishun Ring Road Flat

A 17-year-old boy passed away a day after Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters rescued him from a fire at a flat in Yishun Ring Road.

The teenager was unconscious when officers transported him to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Fire breaks out at 12th-floor unit of Yishun Ring Road flat

On Saturday (10 June), SCDF said in a Facebook post they received an alert about a fire at Block 783 Yishun Ring Road at around 8.55pm.

They arrived and saw a fire raging inside a 12th-floor unit.

Firefighters then conducted forced entry into the place, which was full of smoke.

The blaze also involved the contents of a bedroom, which SCDF managed to extinguish with a water jet.

SCDF and police additionally evacuated 50 persons from neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.

17-year-old boy dies after being transported to hospital

During the operation, firefighters found an unconscious person in the unit and carried him out, bringing him to the ground floor.

Emergency medical services personnel under SCDF subsequently gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before conveying him to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Straits Times (ST) identified the individual as a 17-year-old boy.

Speaking to ST, a police spokesperson said the teenager was unconscious during the transport to the hospital.

He subsequently succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

