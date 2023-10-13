Flash Coffee Staff Owed Salaries, CPF Contributions & Leave Entitlements After Company’s Closure: Union

Flash Coffee Staff Were Told On 12 Oct That Their Services Would Be Terminated

On Friday (13 Oct), Flash Coffee shut down all their outlets in Singapore, bringing an abrupt end to their operations here.

This came amid allegations that the company had failed to pay their staff salaries on time.

While Flash Coffee squashed the allegations, a union has said that their staff are still owed salaries, Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions and leave entitlements.

Flash Coffee staff told of closure on 10 Oct

In a Facebook post on Friday (13 Oct) night, the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) made a media statement on the matter.

They said they first knew of Flash Coffee’s liquidation that day and contacted some of their staff to understand what had happened.

They were told that staff first learnt of the company’s closure on Tuesday (10 Oct).

Flash Coffee staff have services terminated on 12 Oct

While all Flash Coffee outlets were shuttered on Wednesday (11 Oct), the company had been put on provisional liquidation on Monday (9 Oct), FDAWU said.

This was communicated to their staff at a meeting on Thursday (12 Oct).

12 Oct was also the effective date that their services were terminated.

75% of Sep salaries owed: Union

Unfortunately, a few loose ends have not been tied up when it comes to the staff, FDAWU said.

Specifically, they alleged, workers affected had three things owed to them:

salaries CPF contributions prevailing leave entitlements

For the salaries, a balance of 75% for September was outstanding, the union added.

On top of that, the staff were also owed remuneration for their work up to 12 Oct.

They also haven’t received encashment for their remaining leave days, FDAWU noted, further stating,

The workers engaged by the union shared that there were no explicit plans to put up any coordinated action following companies’ sharing of the situation at hand.

Flash Coffee denied strike

In response to MS News’ queries earlier on Friday, a Flash Coffee spokesperson denied that their Singapore staff went on strike.

Rather, their baristas weren’t required to report to work as they had ceased operations at all 11 outlets islandwide, they said.

The closure is part of the company’s “renewed focus”, which includes doubling down on its “most promising markets”.

They’re trying to help their baristas find opportunities elsewhere, while most of their Singapore head office staff have been offered roles in other markets or with their regional team, they added.

FDAWU is assisting affected members

On their part, FDAWU is assisting affected members with salary-related claims, they said.

They will also provide job assistance support, they added, maintaining,

FDAWU will continue to monitor the situation and render any further support to members where required.

Affected workers can contact the union at 6737 6088 during working hours or email fdawu@ntuc.org.sg for assistance.

Three years have passed since Flash Coffee opened its first outlet in Singapore, located at Oxley Tower.

