Flash Coffee Closes All S’pore Outlets, Will Reportedly Help Baristas Find New Opportunities

Flash Coffee has pulled out of Singapore completely today (13 Oct), shuttering all 11 stores islandwide.

This came after reports that Flash Coffee employees had allegedly gone “on strike” due to late payment of their salaries.

Flash Coffee explained that they’ve decided to “double down” on their most promising markets, which presumably do not include Singapore.

The coffee chain said that they did not make the decision to cease operations in Singapore lightly.

In light of the closure, the company will reportedly be helping baristas find new opportunities with other coffee chains.

Flash Coffee closes all Singapore outlets after 3 years

In response to MS News’ queries, a Flash Coffee spokesperson said that they’ve ceased operations at all 11 stores in Singapore as of Friday (13 Oct).

This is part of the company’s “renewed focus”, which includes doubling down on its “most promising markets”.

The announcement came shortly after reports surfaced, alleging that Flash Coffee staff had gone on strike due to late payment of their salaries.

Flash Coffee, however, squashed such allegations, claiming that their baristas simply do not have to report to work as a result of the closure.

Will help baristas find new opportunities

Despite pulling out of Singapore, Flash Coffee said that they’re focused on their staff’s well-being and future.

They shared that most of their employees at their Singapore head office had been offered roles in other markets or with their regional team.

As for their baristas, Flash Coffee said they’re in the midst of connecting them with opportunities offered by other coffee chains.

Flash Coffee also took the opportunity to thank customers for their trust, love, and support over the years.

Three years have passed since Flash Coffee opened its first outlet in Singapore, located at Oxley Tower.

